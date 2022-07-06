Tammi Fisher: Consensus is difficult to obtain

Politicians currently promoting legislative bans are modern day snake oil salesmen. We know legislative bans on human behavior don’t actually eliminate the behavior that is “banned”. The reason you and I refrain from stealing is not because theft is illegal or has been banned. There are plenty of folks who are in jail for stealing despite the fact that theft is legislatively banned. We know from past history that when abortion is “banned” women die and unsafe non-medical practices proliferate. And we have data that confirms that the rate of abortion decreased once it was legalized. This may be due to a multitude of factors including the increase in contraception options and access, increased emphasis on sex and abuse education, reduced stigma associated with being an unwed mother and proliferation of crisis pregnancy centers. Younger generations have paid attention: when we give them the tools to prevent pregnancy they use them; the birthrate in the United States is at an all-time low. What these efforts cannot account for are the exceptionally rare abortions related to failed contraception; fetal anomalies rendering the pregnancy non-viable; wanted pregnancies where a mother’s health will be compromised through carrying the pregnancy to term; forced pregnancy as a weapon of domestic violence; and pregnancy due to incest and rape. Trying to craft legislation that is full of exceptions is akin to expecting a colander to hold water. Montana’s current approach to abortion where government can intercede in pregnancy at viability is consistent with the Republican Platform. The Republican Platform recognizes government control leaves no room for nuance; hence its provisions: “we affirm our moral obligation to assist, rather than penalize, women who face an unplanned pregnancy” and “affirm our trust in the people, our faith in their judgment, and our determination to help them take back their country…This means relieving the burden and expense of punishing government regulations. And this means returning to the people and the states the control that belongs to them. It is the control and the power to make their own decisions about what’s best for themselves and their families and communities.” Indeed for Republicans “limited government” is our mantra: “in a free society, the primary role of government is to protect the God-given, inalienable rights of its citizens.” (Thus far the term “citizen” means a person born in the United States.) Notwithstanding, as Republicans we do more to protect children in the womb by ensuring they are wanted or if unwanted, ensuring available and low-barrier resources to care for the child in utero and after birth. So, in an era where abortion “bans” are promoted by the ill-informed among us, Montana Republicans are wise to pivot from the futile to effective legislation that removes legal barriers to accessing birth control, promotes holistic sex education including abstinence education and abuse education, provides free pregnancy healthcare including addiction treatment, reduces the stigma associated with unplanned pregnancy, removes barriers to adoption, and adequately funds and rebuilds our failing foster care system.