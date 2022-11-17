T. Neil Ku: Convergence of viruses this fall and winter calls for antibiotic awareness

Winter has arrived and so are signs that we are headed for an intense season of respiratory illnesses. As we approach the U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week (Nov. 18-24), it is a good time to share information about when antibiotics are useful and when they only cause harm.

Many hospitals across the U.S. have been filled to the brim this fall with children with RSV, a common virus that hits young children and the elderly especially hard. Recently, RSV cases have spiked in Billings and western Montana. Additionally, flu cases also begun climbing earlier than usual and, like RSV, saw a noticeable increase in Montana during the past week. The rise of these two seasonal viruses seems to be on a collision course with another wave of COVID-19.

When respiratory symptoms become severe, it’s not unusual for people to visit their doctor expecting to get a prescription for an antibiotic, drugs we have come to think of as wonder drugs, for a quick cure. The right antibiotic can be a wonder drug when it quickly resolves a difficult bacterial infection.

But antibiotics do not kill viruses, which are the cause of the common cold, the flu, RSV, and COVID. Taking antibiotics when they will not work can harm you without providing any benefits. Common side effects can include rash, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea, and yeast infections. More serious side effects can sometimes include a severe life-threatening form of diarrhea. Frequent rounds of unneeded antibiotics have been associated with the development of inflammatory bowel disease.

At Billings Clinic and other health care facilities across the country, we have teams dedicated to making sure antibiotics are only used when needed and that we choose the right medication at the most effective dose and length of time for the condition. But 80% of antibiotics are used outside of hospitals and up to half are used inappropriately.

Infections become antibiotic-resistant when the bacteria that cause them to adapt and change over time, developing the ability to resist the drugs designed the kill them. The result is that many antibiotics are becoming less effective at treating illnesses. If you take these medicines when they are not helpful, antibiotic-resistant bacteria can grow in your body, and these resistant bacteria can spread to others.

Every patient has a role in protecting themselves from unnecessary side effects and in making sure the drugs we have now continue to work. The first step is to have a basic understanding of how antibiotics work: They kill bacteria that cause infections, but they do nothing to stop viruses.

The next step is to have open conversations with your doctors about whether antibiotics are really needed. Approach your doctor with an open mind about the steps to help you feel better. Sometimes rest and taking time off work when possible is the best approach to healing. Following your doctor’s advice for managing symptoms with things like cough suppressants or ibuprofen is more helpful in many cases than an antibiotic. In other cases, a plan for ongoing monitoring and evaluation, sometimes called “watch and wait,” is better than getting an antibiotic “just in case.”

It is also important to ask your doctor whether you can get better on your own and whether any drugs you are already taking could interact in a bad way with antibiotics.

Avoiding viral infections in the first place is the ideal approach. Get vaccines for flu and COVID right away if you haven’t already. Practice personal infection prevention and to protect people around you by staying home when sick, wearing a mask if you or someone at home is sick and must go out in public, and washing your hands frequently.

Antibiotics can be lifesaving when used correctly and should be relied upon when needed to fight off a bacterial infection. But these drugs are a resource we need to use responsibly for our own health and to make sure these life-saving drugs are available for the future.