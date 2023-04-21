To the rest of the country, our Montana Senate may not seem likely to be the hero who can break the "Citizen United" spell cast by the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court.

But, from here in Montana, no one can do it like we can!

Soon a Montana Senate committee may give our Senate this historic opportunity when the "Resolution to support a U.S. constitutional amendment regarding campaign finance” is considered. You can make a difference by urging your Senator to support the Resolution: 406-444-4800 or leg.mt.gov/session/have-your-say/.

This resolution is worthy of broad bipartisan support because it lies at the heart of 100 years of Montana's heritage — our right to govern money and corporations.

But in truth, it’s worthy of unanimous nonpartisan support. The one thing all our legislators hold in common is their commitment to govern honorably on behalf of a free Montana people. But we are less free, and we were disrespected, when the 2010 Court needlessly, and recklessly, struck down our Corrupt Practices Act, citing the Citizens United decision.

Needless, because our 100 years of practical governing experience under that Act showed that we could balance the needs of a free Montana people with the wants of money and corporations, benefiting both.

Reckless, because the 2010 Justices were single-mindedly in pursuing their line of legal reasoning. They ignored their duty to leave in place the essential tool that protects our freedom, the right to govern the most powerful sectors in our society and to limit their influence on our political system.

Now, imagine our senators standing together in response to this affront while honoring their heritage!

This has such potential...

A unanimous vote for this resolution could ignite a prairie fire, inspiring all the states to enact similar resolutions, and empowering the Congress to pass the amendment for the states to quickly ratify.

Why Montana?

Because we have what many other states lack.

At a gut level, our heritage is alive within us, because our grandparents' generation told us what it was like to live under corporate rule.

They still guide us.

The essential tool they needed in their struggle to throw off the Copper Collar, was the right to limit money and corporations in politics, so they passed the 1912 Corrupt Practices Act by citizens initiative with a 77% margin and a majority in every county.

In 2010, our generation never wavered. We rejected the "Citizens United Collar,” passing our own Initiative 166, calling for the U.S. constitutional amendment that could restore that Act, with the same majorities and the same decisive margin, 75%.

Why now?

It’s been 13 long years while Congress has waited to pass the amendment until the states become ready to quickly ratify. Indeed, if Congress acts alone before the states are ready, during those intervening years, powerful forces will dismantle that Congress and create division among the states.

Acting in unity is the only solution. And soon. This national impasse will only get worse as powerful monied and corporate sectors become embedded, emboldened, and more able to intimidate.

Why unanimous?

Although the Montana people will be grateful for broad bipartisan support for this resolution that calls on Congress to pass the amendment, we could do so much more by realizing how united at heart we are.

We can break the cycle of inaction by standing with our neighbors as we have been taught.

We can jolt the states awake to realize their own ability to follow in our footsteps, freeing Congress to pass the amendment for those states to ratify.

And the whole country will be the better for it.