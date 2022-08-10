Smoke Elser and Lee Boman: Working together works

The origin of today’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) was all about Montanans working together. More than 20 years ago one successful collaborative effort in the Seeley Lake Ranger District led to another, and then another, and so on. Each successful project generated energy that propelled the next project. Selected highlights from the collaborative efforts that helped create the foundation for today’s BCSA include the following:

- Stewardship contracting was utilized to enhance USFS lands.

- The Forest Plan was amended to allow snowmobiling in the Elsina Bowls,

- The Southwest Crown of the Continent was formed in a collaborative effort enhance forest restoration, reduce fuel accumulation, and improve forest health, and

- Funding was available through authorities granted by Congress known as the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program or CFLRP.

The series of separate but related collaborative projects generated confidence that by working together significant benefits to the entire community were possible. Some of the measurable results from working together include:

- Wildlife habitat improvement on 62,763 acres,

- 204 miles of stream restoration,

- Maintenance on 3,341 miles of motorized and non-motorized trails,

- Treatment of 28,589 acres to reduce fire risk, and

Perhaps the most important outcome from those collaborative efforts was the realization that by working together folks from Seeley Lake and Ovando in partnership with the Seeley Lake Ranger District could find solutions that benefit the entire area. The BCSA is the product of horsemen, timber folks, hunters, businesspeople, hikers, mountain bikers, and snowmobilers all seeking a path towards the common good. You might say the BCSA is the Grand Finale of collaborative efforts in the Seeley Lake Ranger District over the past 20+ years. We hope it will also be an example of how to create productive change going forward.

On Thursday, July 21, Senator Daines stated during the meeting of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee that he doesn’t have a problem with the 80,000 acres of Wilderness as stated in the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, but demands the elimination of unrelated Wilderness Study areas. Senator King from Maine asked Senator Daines, why not get the good bill passed then deal with other issues? Senator Daines disagreed with Senator King’s suggestion and voted against the BCSA. Yes, Senator Daines voted against a bill that according to the most recent survey is supported by 83% of Montanans.

With tickets being required for entrance into Glacier National Park, crowded trailheads, and surging demand for outdoor recreation, it’s hard to understand why Senator Daines would want to eliminate any of Montana’s wild places. Wild places are the reason many of us live here and it’s why 10,000,000 guests show up every year.

We invite Senator Daines to celebrate the teamwork and determination that over 20+ years resulted in the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.