Sheryl Hutzenbiler: Urgent investments needed to support families and child care providers

Child care is a critical component of a stable economy. As a family child care provider, I know firsthand the struggles that child care businesses have faced in providing quality and affordable care amid uncertainty. Congressional and state lawmakers can stave off further crisis and support families, businesses, workers, and our broader economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic made more apparent the daunting task child care providers have faced for years to provide families with care they can afford while trying to cover the true cost of that care. These dynamics result in high turnover and instability for both families and child care providers.

Take my story, for example. Fifteen years ago, I founded Munchkin Land, a nationally accredited group childcare facility, providing high-quality, low-ratio early childhood education in the Billings community. I employ three full-time and one-part time staff and serve 12 families and 16 children. Recent federal COVID-relief funding and temporary expansions to child care assistance allowed me to keep my doors open and serve my community. I will be honest with you, I have been looking at my financial projections for the upcoming months and year as these funding streams and provisions are set to lapse, wondering if I will be able to maintain the staffing and level of services into the next year. It was a struggle before the pandemic to find staffing, and COVID only exasperated our challenges.

If the state ends critical expanded assistance for families and providers, many families will lose eligibility for assistance while thousands more will face higher co-pays along with the additional tuition cost over the subsidy rate. This becomes a burden to the family who needs to work but now needs to make the decision whether it is cost effective for them. Providers face similar uncertainty on what reimbursement rates will look like into the future. To maintain my current enrollment, staffing levels, and staffing benefits, I will have to pass this difference onto my subsidy families, increasing their bill even more. I have had to give significant wage increases along with adding supplemental health insurance to retain current and hire new staff. This has been doable with the federal stabilization grant I received this year, but without sustained investment in child care, I run the risk of reducing my staffing level and thus the number of families I can serve.

It is not just child care businesses who are feeling the impact – businesses across the state are facing workforce shortages, in part, due to the lack of child care availability. Even before the pandemic, licensed child care slots in Montana covered only 46 percent of the children whose parents work and need child care, according to an analysis by Montana KIDS COUNT. This situation is even worse for parents of infants– with licensed child care capacity filling roughly a third of the need.

While federal COVID-relief funding staved off a complete collapse of the child care system, Montana needs sustainable investments to expand and maintain a child care system that works for families and businesses. These investments are not only critical for families in our state but critical to getting our economy back on track. We urge Montana's Congressional delegation and Montana state lawmakers to support families through meaningful investments in our child care system.