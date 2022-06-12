Sherman Anderson: Fix the 'Cottonwood' decision

With an active wildfire season ahead, state and federal officials are doing everything possible to protect our communities, wildlife, water resources and forests. One way to accomplish this is to break the logjam in federal forest management and allow wildfire mitigation projects to be implemented. Montana’s senators can help by supporting legislation to fix the "Cottonwood" decision that is blocking common sense management of national forests.

For the past several years, lawsuits tied to the Ninth Circuit’s Cottonwood decision have halted dozens of forest management projects throughout western Montana. This decision created a new layer of government bureaucracy and red tape, requiring re-consultation between federal agencies on forest plans whenever a new species is listed under the Endangered Species Act, critical habitat is designated, or “new information” is available.

The decision has created numerous anti-management lawsuits, adding years of delays to forest thinning projects that can help reduce the size and intensity of today’s wildfires. In one infamous example, the Cottonwood decision halted the Stonewall Vegetation Project on the Lewis and Clark National Forest. Litigation over the project was not resolved before the Park Creek and Arrastra Fires burned unhealthy and overstocked forests that would have been proactively treated.

The Cottonwood decision has prevented our public lands managers from caring for the land and ensuring our national forests remain safe and accessible for all Montanans to enjoy. It has also blocked efforts to enhance wildlife habitat and protect our watersheds and water supplies. Many of these projects have been developed by local collaboratives with diverse interests and had already been subject to lengthy environmental reviews.

While our forests burn, the decision has only served to add more duplicative paperwork to our broken system of forest management and has added more costs to American taxpayers. It has also hurt our economy by costing family wage timber jobs. We simply can’t afford to lose our capacity to manage forests and provide affordable Montana-made wood products.

Senator Steve Daines has introduced legislation that would allow public lands managers and wildlife biologists to follow the best available science for consultation. It would provide much needed clarity in current regulations, so agencies can fulfill their conservation objectives rather than being stymied by anti-forestry lawsuits. The bill is supported by leading wildlife and outdoors conservation groups such as the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and National Wild Turkey Federation.

There has been past bipartisan support to fix the Cottonwood decision and enable forest management projects to proceed. This work began during the Obama Administration, when President Obama’s Department of Justice sought to reverse the Ninth Circuit’s ruling all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. While Republicans and Democrats in Congress — including Senator Jon Tester — supported legislation to address parts of the decision, serial litigants are still using Cottonwood to block needed forestry projects.

There is an urgent need to approve this further fix to the Cottonwood decision, but it is difficult for anything to pass in Congress these days. In a divided United States Senate, Senator Jon Tester and Senator Steve Daines have an important opportunity to help advance a bipartisan solution through Congress. The clock is ticking toward another active wildfire season. The time for action is now.

Sherman Anderson is the owner of Sun Mountain Lumber in Deer Lodge. His company is the largest private employer in Powell County and he is dedicated to ensuring that Montana's forests remain healthy and resilient.

