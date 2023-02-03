You don’t need to love irony or loathe hypocrisy to understand that the Montana Freedom Caucus — a new coalition of at least 14 state lawmakers now in Helena — totally unironical and deeply hypocritical when they claim they’ll protect our freedoms.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, they’re taking free federal dough and subverting our freedoms.

Let me explain.

These state legislators — all Republican House and Senate members — proclaim they believe in small government and eschew what they perceive to be out-of-control federal spending.

But, when we do just a little digging, we discover that seven of the lawmakers have gladly taken almost $5 million in handouts from federal government programs — $3.99 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) farm subsidies and $637,239 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, most of which were forgiven.

Meanwhile, these Freedom Caucus members, who define the extreme outer edge of the Montana GOP and love a “handout,” are trying to take away Montanans’ very freedoms and privacy as defined in our state constitution: They want to tell us who we can be and love, what medical procedures we can have, and what books we can read.

That’s not freedom — that’s tyranny.

Let’s look at the lawmakers who gobbled up that handout, and, in between bites, see what some said about the federal government:

State Rep. Bob Phalen of Lindsay pocketed $51,662 in two PPP loans (forgiven) and from 1995 through 2020 took home $1,047,121 in USDA farm subsidies.

And Phalen had the gall to say that federal COVID relief funds were “fiscally irresponsible.” (Phalen even collected state reimbursement — taxpayer money – of $979 to attend a 2021 South Dakota “cyber symposium” on debunked election fraud allegations hosted by MyPillow COE Mike Lindell.)

State Sen. Carl Glimm of Kila took $10,081 in two PPP loans (forgiven) while he voted against using federal pandemic money to fund state child care programs, saying that the money would artificially prop up an industry. (Glimm’s federal handout certainly didn’t prop up his home-building business, did it?)

Caucus Vice Chair Rep. Jerry Schillinger of Circle took home $1.51 million in USDA farm subsidies from 1995 through 2020 for his company, Anken Inc., to help him do his farming. Talk about Green Acres!

Caucus Treasurer Sen. Barry Usher of Billings pocketed a $216,700 PPP loan ($208,099 forgiven) for Usher Enterprises Inc.

State Rep. Mark Noland of Bigfork pocketed $272,000 ($273,986 in loans and interest forgiven) for his business Flathead Janitorial & Rug Services Inc. (Cleaning up!)

State Sen. Steve Heinbauch of Wibaux pocketed $1.43 million for WSC Livestock Inc. from 1995 through 2020 and took home $295 (forgiven) in a PPP loan.

And State Rep. Steve Galloway of Great Falls pocketed $86,500 in PPP loans (forgiven) for his companies Galloway Inv Inc. and Galloway Inc.

Andy Roth, the director of the State Freedom Caucus, the national organization of which the Montana Freedom Caucus is affiliated, said in announcing the Montana chapter: “The men and women of the Montana Freedom Caucus are built out of conservative steel. We’re delighted to work with them to help expand freedom and limit the size of government in the Treasure State.”

False. These politicians are part of an extreme Republican Party willing and ready to “steal” Montanans’ freedoms and expand their own pocketbooks at the expense of hard-working taxpayers who should know who’s grabbing their dough and passing the buck.

These handouts to Freedom Caucus members are part of a pattern we see repeated across the country — extreme lawmakers slam the federal government and then stand in line to grab a handout. If you follow the money, you’ll see these caucus members happily gobble up any government spending if it benefits themselves.

Montana Democrats will hold these legislators accountable and stop them from stealing our freedoms and hurting working families.

You can bet on it —and we won’t pick your pocket to do it!