Few governors deliberately would refuse to provide food to 73,000 hungry children. But that’s what Gov. Greg Gianforte plans this summer. Despite available federal funding and a surplus state budget, the governor’s administration is opting out of the federal program that would have paid for children’s meals this year.

Sadly, the governor’s hard-hearted extremism is harming far more than these kids and is part of a pattern as Gianforte repeatedly has attempted to deny needed care for senior citizens. As a result, the governor is yanking the state’s steering wheel so far toward radicalism that he’s driving Montana into the ditch at the expense of families and communities across the state.

Democrats firmly believe the goal of state government should be to ensure public safety while helping create opportunity for Montana families, small businesses and retirees. Unfortunately, Republicans used the recent legislative session to focus most of its time and energy on benefiting the wealthy, ignoring the middle class, and taking away Montanans’ individual freedoms.

Now the governor is continuing that work at the expense of Montanans. Take the recent shocking news that the governor is refusing federal funding to feed hungry Montana kids, even though federal funding expressly for this purpose is available.

This decision is astonishingly wrong, lacks a moral compass and is a terrible policy. The results are clear: Giving kids enough to eat helps them stay healthy, learn better and grow into productive adults, saving taxpayers money many times over.

For the governor, it’s Groundhog Day. Last year, Gianforte tried to deny food for hungry kids but backed down after a public uproar. Ultimately, 96 Montana schools or districts participated in the program.

But Gianforte seems to have learned nothing. Despite 35 other states joining this summer and support for the program from Montana schools, the governor claimed the paperwork was too hard. One wonders: Has Gianforte hired staff less able to do their jobs than in other states? Or is the goal to do as little as possible for struggling kids?

Turning to care for seniors and veterans, many Montana nursing homes that provide vital long-term care are in trouble. Already, 12 nursing homes across the state closed in the last year. This loss of essential care for vulnerable Montanans, and the shuttering of Montana businesses, could have been prevented. An independent study found that rate adjustments were necessary to keep remaining facilities open. Nevertheless, Gianforte’s budget this year still severely short-changed funding for long-term care.

This penny-wise pound-foolish proposal was mean-spirited and would cause even more nursing homes to close, harming seniors and their families— especially in rural Montana where care is harder to come by. Conversely, the Democrats' proposal prioritized everyday folks. Democrats stuck to their guns and secured additional funding for senior care, filling the unnecessary gaps left by Gianforte and his gang of elites.

The governor, however, is still trying to harm seniors and veterans. In late May, he vetoed a popular bill that saved taxpayer money and cleaned up a waiting list for in-home services. His veto leaves Montana’s senior citizens and veterans languishing on the waiting list while closing the door on nursing home care.

And now we’ve learned that the governor has told Legislative Republicans that if they don’t support his vetoes on other issues, he will veto the needed funding for nursing homes. In other words, Gianforte is holding seniors hostage because he can’t corral his own party. Gianforte is willing to sacrifice seniors for his own political needs.

Gianforte still hasn’t learned that people are more important than politics. Montanans deserve a leader that focuses on the issues of highest concern to citizens — putting regular Montanans first and focusing on families, communities and helping create a fair chance for Montanans to succeed.