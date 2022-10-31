Shawna Yates: 'One Pill Can kill'

Over the last few weeks, many people in Butte-Silver Bow have come together to fight opioid overdose in our community. This Public Health Awareness campaign, “One Pill Can Kill” educates all citizens of the dangers of illicit fentanyl. Illicit fentanyl is a highly concentrated synthetic opiate. People taking this drug can die with just one dose. In 2020, 77% of all teen overdose deaths involved fentanyl. As a community, we should all be concerned:

• Fentanyl is one hundred times more potent than morphine;

• Two milligrams can be lethal;

• 50-fold increase of counterfeit pills in the last 3 years;

• Four out of 10 pills contain a potentially lethal dose.

In Butte, people have access to these dangerous fentanyl pills. They can be found on Snapchat, TikTok and several of the social media platforms through digital dealers. Smartphones have become the one-stop shop for drug dealing. A curious teenager can order a pill online, a college student can get a pill from a friend, thinking it is from a legitimate pharmacy but in reality comes from an internet dealer, or maybe an older adult looking for pain management may find pain medication sold online. All of these may be laced with fentanyl.

The fentanyl conversation begins with prevention. Talk with your family members and get educated. Ask your kids what they know about fentanyl. Oct. 23-31 is National Red Ribbon Week, and it offers a special opportunity to bring conversation to the community level. But the most important talks start in your home. Most young people start using tobacco, alcohol, and drugs in their early teens. Often it is due to peer pressure and a strong desire to fit in, other times it may be due to the pain they are feeling from social isolation or trauma at home. Parents, grandparents, and all the adults of this community can act as mentors and role models, because our kids are watching us and our actions. Tell your kids you expect them to avoid substance use, and if they are feeling the desire or pressure that they can talk to you. And tell them if they are using, you will get them for help. Let’s be the strongest advocates for our kids health. If you need more information, there is a great resource online at getsmartaboutdrugs.gov/.

Another thing you can do to help is to remove any unused or outdated medications from your home. I am referring to the prescribed pill bottles that you may be saving thinking you may need them. If meds are no longer in use, there are multiple options to destroy medications and keep them out of curious teens’ hands. There are three take-back bins in the Butte community: BSB Jail, SWMTCHC Pharmacy, CVS, Walmart, and St. James Hospital. By eliminating unused medications from your home, you can help reduce pill parties and additional opportunities for kids to accidentally take a harmful substance.

My final message for “One Pill Can Kill” is regarding Nasal Naloxone, also known as Narcan. Naloxone is the antidote or life-saving emergency medication to reverse opioid overdose. If an individual experiences the sedation and coma related to opioid overdose, naloxone is a nasal spray that can be safely administered by a by-stander. I carry naloxone in my purse as a first aid kit. It is safe to give to kids and adults, however if used 911 still needs to be activated. Naloxone pushes the opiate off the brain receptors temporarily, and anyone suffering from overdose will need additional monitoring and care from a medical team. This small antidote can be lifesaving, and best if available as soon as possible when the reduced oxygen to the brain is occurring during overdose. The Community Action Team of Butte Silver-Bow is working to get additional doses of free Naloxone to our community. Currently, if you are looking for a dose of naloxone, one can be purchased at a local pharmacy under Montana’s Standing Order, or you can contact Southwest Montana Community Health Center or the Public Health Department for a dose. Naloxone can be distributed to a family member, friend, or other person who is able to assist someone at risk. As a mom of young adults, I qualify!