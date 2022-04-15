Ronnie Jo Horse: Ensure the health of our state's Native communities

The last few years have revealed long-standing, enormous structural problems with affordable and accessible healthcare. The pandemic increased Montanans’ need for responsive, dependable care while at the same time putting a sharp focus on just how hard medical bills can hit a family that is already struggling.

The pandemic is hitting Native people in Montana the hardest. Reservation borders were rightfully closed by some Tribes to protect their members from yet another virus threatening to devastate our communities. Unfortunately, the pandemic exacerbated the high rates of unemployment and poverty that our communities already experience.

Most people aren’t familiar with health care systems in Native communities. In addition to receiving a much lower number of services through IHS (Indian Health Services) on reservations, Native people also have to travel farther for more specialized care, and then deal not only with the hassles of Medicaid, Medicare, and hospital billing, but also with the IHS system itself. Native people are often thrust — either by accident or by irresponsible billing practices — into massive medical debt.

Medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcies in the United States and Montana ranks 17th in the country for unpaid medical debt. This debt also affects People of Color more than their White counterparts. Add to this the fact that 43% of Native people are uninsured, and you have a recipe for debt and disaster resulting in nearly 27% of the Native community in Montana being weighed down by medical debt; compared to 13% of Montana’s white population.

What’s worse, the avenues by which some people can pay down medical debt — taking out loans, using a credit card, etc., which no one should have to do — are often unavailable to Native people due to low incomes, unemployment, and racial discrimination in the banking, credit, and loan industries. This means that even a small amount of medical debt, like a few hundred dollars, can be insurmountable for a Native person and their family. Imagine what happens when the hospital bill you receive is for nearly $200,000 and an individual is threatened with legal action if they can’t pay it immediately. Imagine then the anger and distrust you would feel toward the health care system when you find out it was a hospital billing error that caused all of the trouble. This has happened in Montana more often than one might think.

Native people are promised adequate health care and cost coverage by the U.S. government. That promise is constantly broken by poor service coverage, lack of service availability through IHS, and the lengths we have to go to identify and access decent care. Western Native Voice, as an organization, fights tooth and nail to pass policies like Medicaid expansion — something that is supported by nearly two-thirds of Montanans — in order to open up access to health care for Native people in Montana. Put simply, the Federal Government must do something about health care costs and toxic billing practices so Native people don’t go further into debt and then be pursued by hospitals, insurance companies, and other debt collectors. It needs to fulfill its legal and moral obligation to native populations.

A recent survey demonstrates that more than four-in-five voters (82%) agree the amount they pay for health care goes up every year. A majority of those surveyed also said they’ve struggled to pay a medical bill at one time. While Montanans favor caution regarding big changes to the healthcare system in the short term, they’re very clear that permanently expanding Medicaid (63%) and lowering health care costs (49%) are necessary steps.

Native people in Montana need the state and federal government to fulfill its obligation to provide healthcare to Tribes. Whether it be by permanent Medicaid expansion or other means, there needs to be a concerted effort to lower costs and ensure that Native people are not subject to exorbitant medical bills and/or pursued unfairly by hospitals and insurance companies. It is necessary to ensure the health of our state’s Native communities.

Ronnie Jo Horse is executive director of Western Native Voice.

