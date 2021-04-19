Responsible stewardship
Our 2004 constitutional amendment was overwhelmingly approved by Montana voters, simple and straightforward preserving the opportunity to hunt and fish. Trapping was intentionally omitted. Rep. Paul Fielder's, HB367, resembles his wife's, the former Senator Jennifer Fielder's, failed SB236 in 2017. In opposition to SB236, Fish, Wildlife, & Parks chief legal counsel raised the concern other states passage of the “right” to hunt or fish triggered litigation and posed the question if it’s worth the risk. There were no informational witnesses from FWP or legal at the HB367 hearings.
Some view wildlife as vermin or commodity. Hence, kill them. Commercializing our wildlife, tens of thousands of animals are indiscriminately and inhumanely destroyed annually by 1% of Montanans purchasing a $28 trapping license or none. Montana has one of the worst trapping grades nationally. Regulations are set by and for trappers. Passage of 2021 trapping bills will give Montana an increasing black eye. It is not the rest of us trappers have to fear. It is their own actions.
We are in the 6th mass extinction. This time because of humans. Wildlife faces many challenges from habitat loss, encroachment, climate change, disease, and over exploitation. How will Montana's 650 wildlife species be managed by the preferred lethal means as HB367 dictates? What becomes of Native American's religious rights?
Science based wildlife management supports biodiversity and preferences habitat protections, wildlife corridors, connectivity, removal of toxins, use of non-lethal methods to mitigate conflicts, and public education. Wildlife needs responsible stewards and in honor of the public trust doctrine for present and future generations. Many may never see a species but value knowing they exist. Wildlife do not need management prioritized by killing and enshrined as a right into our Montana constitution. In doing so sets us back 100 years and sets a bad precedent.
KC York, Hamilton
President/Founder, Trap Free Montana Public Lands