Randall Caudle: Standing up for human rights, and America’s battered asylum process

After the Holocaust, Americans opened their homes and hearts to thousands of Jews fleeing the Nazis. This was possible only because we offered them the possibility of asylum. They were able to find work, find safety and live their lives free of persecution. I’ve always considered this to be one of the beautiful things about our nation. Since the American Revolution, we’ve been a country founded and built by immigrants. No matter your political orientation, it’s who we are.

That’s why I find the debates around Title 42 so confusing. The policy prevents most asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border from requesting safe haven. It was implemented in March 2020 to help curb the spread COVID-19. As the virus wanes, we must restore our long-standing policy — one that has made us a global humanitarian leader for over half a century. The issue is bigger than just this law itself. It touches the heart of who we are as Americans, and what our nation stands for.

Last month, Montana was one of 20 states that asked a federal judge to keep Title 42 indefinitely — and the judge complied. But many immigration attorneys, myself included, see this as a violation of international law. Title 42 is a public health policy, not an immigration policy. It can’t be used to keep people out unless they pose an immediate health threat. According to the CDC, they don’t.

In fact, Title 42 has created its own health crisis at the border. Because asylum claims can’t be processed, it has created a crushing backlog of desperate people asking for help. They are living without money, food and access to clean water and are vulnerable to criminals who would take advantage of them. Out of desperation, many have tried to cross multiple times in dangerous locations. This has dramatically — and artificially — inflated the number of people who’ve tried to cross.

If we want any semblance of order at the border, then we must restore our longstanding asylum process. This is not — and has never been — an open-borders policy. It merely offers vulnerable people the chance to gain safe haven here. In fact, we have a stringent system in place that helps vet and evaluate each of their stories. It’s not a simple process, and that’s by design. You can’t just get asylum and a green card by request. You have to undergo a series of interviews, wait for your day in court, and present an irrefutable case to a judge, replete with proof. We have to know if turning someone away would be a death sentence. That might sound dramatic, but it’s true.

Having an operational asylum process upholds our nation’s longstanding commitment to human rights. Offering help to the world’s persecuted should not be political. It is simply who we are, as Americans, and it shows our values. We are kind, we are just, and we are a beacon of light for those escaping oppression.

Under Title 42, Jews fleeing Hitler likely wouldn’t be allowed to present their asylum claims. They’d be turned away, just like the people arriving at the border today. Some of those people are fleeing terrible persecution and danger. It’s unAmerican to prevent people from seeking a safe place to live and raise their families.

Title 42 no longer has anything to do with public health. It’s being wielded and weaponized as a reason to keep people out. But that’s not who we are. Let’s stand up for our nation and for our fellow human beings.

Randall Caudle has practiced immigration law for more than 25 years. He is the founder of River Mountain Immigration in Missoula.

