Rabbi Chaim Bruk: Hanukkah, Kanye and the antidote to hate

“Fire won’t burn us; water won’t drown us”. These words were sung in Yiddish by Hasidic Jews in the USSR in defiance of the murderous communists. The words may sound morbid to some, but to me they represent the resolve of the Jewish people and are key to our survival against those who seek our annihilation. Antisemitism isn’t logical and comes our way from different segments of society, most recently from Ye (Kanye West) and Nick Fuentes. Somehow, we are the recipients of hatred aplenty, even if at times it’s covered up with the cloak of anti-Zionism or anti-Israel vehemence.

Though at times I feel like it’s not my beloved America of 2022, but Germany of 1939 or Leningrad of 1927, I am not pessimistic; I believe the future of Jewry is bright. On Sunday evening, Dec. 18, I will join my family around our Chanukah Menorah, and we’ll allow our innate inner yearning for light to burst forth. We will recall the victory of the small band of Maccabees over the cruel Syrian Greeks in our fight for religious freedom. As we spin our Dreidels and feast on Latkes, we will spend eight days focusing on miracles, asking G-d to shower His infinite kindness upon us again as we face growing sounds of Jew hatred, that is, frankly, out of control.

Here in Montana, I experience love and respect every day. I’ve been living in Bozeman since 2007 and serving our statewide community since 2004. I travel to towns and cities across the Treasure State, and while I occasionally encounter ignorance, I constantly find respectful people who are seeking to learn about their neighbors, share kindness and goodness, and have a love for humanity pumping through their veins. Ignorance is not a vice, it’s a lack of education, and the willingness of Montanans to be educated is a testimony to our refined character. Sometimes I read the news of antisemitic attacks happening elsewhere, and feel a bit guilty, like I live in a different universe, because being a “Metsch”, a gracious human being, is the modus operandi amongst the people of Big Sky Country.

So, as I kindle my Menorah, I will gaze into the flame and recognize that it’s telling me an illuminated story. The story always has those who seek our destruction, but it always ends with light prevailing. Ye and his enablers would be wise to learn from history and recognize that those who have sought to infuse hatred and create division always suffer defeat, because darkness is a losing endeavor, as light is way more attractive.

One more thing: too often, we get sucked into the fray by fighting fire with fire and “trashing” those who “trash” us, which only fills our world with more garbage and has an awful stench. So, while we must stand up to the haters and express our disapproval of their behavior, we mustn’t engage in tit for tat and the fruitless effort of defending our existence. So, what should we do? We should realize that the answer to hate is love, the answer to darkness is light, and the answer to division is unity, recognizing the inherent G-d particle in each human being. Antisemitism will be defeated with light, with more Menorah lightings, more Chanukah celebrations, more joyous Jewish events, stronger Jewish identities, because it’s the sound of Jewish joy that makes antisemites truly quake in their boots. They want us to duck and hide, but they are bewildered and defanged when we stand tall, celebrating our faith, our heritage, our land, and our peoplehood without an iota of fear.

Here in Montana, we will host public Menorah lightings in Whitefish, Missoula, Hamilton, Bozeman, Livingston, Billings, Big Sky, Great Falls and Helena. Dignitaries and laypeople, whites and blacks, Jews and gentiles, locals and visitors, young and old, will come together to celebrate Chanukah. We will think back to Judah the Maccabee and contemplate his mindset when he decided to take on the superpower of his time. We will think about Yehudis, a Jewish heroine, who singlehandedly took out Holofernes, a sadistic Syrian Greek general. I will think back to my great-grandfather who I’m named for that stood up to the communists in Ukraine before emigrating to Israel.

The Jewish community is naturally unnerved by those who espouse Jewish hatred against us. It’s disturbing and unacceptable, but we won’t be fazed. We will light our Menorah and say the inspiring words of the prayer “Blessed are You, Lord our G d, King of the universe, who performed miracles for our forefathers in those days, at this time.