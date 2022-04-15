Quint Nyman and Bradley Jones: MT needs to look to economic development and conservation

As Montana sportsmen and sportswomen, we've learned in the last 100 years to take a long view when it comes to protecting public lands and wildlife. Forward thinking is what brought many of Montana's game (and non-game) species back from the brink of population collapse. And thanks to wildlife management principles rooted in the North American Model, as it was throughout American history, hunting those recovered populations was a sport reserved, not just for the wealthy and landed few, but for every working person with a hunting tag to head out into the fields and forests.

In the 20th century, jobs with predictable working hours, paying a solid wage gave sportsmen and women the opportunity to enjoy outdoor pursuits as never before. As one example, one of conservation's greatest success stories is the Pittman-Robertson Act which taxed firearm and ammunition purchases to send millions of dollars to habitat improvement. Good jobs helped create millions of new hunters by providing them the free time and the extra dollars needed to buy the gear and hunting tags that primarily paid for conservation. The labor movement, in large part, led to the creation of those well-paying jobs, by raising living standards for all, including new hunters and fishermen. Even now, good union jobs are a core part of sustaining conservation efforts by Montana sportsmen and women.

Fast forwarding to 2022, it is critical in Montana that we look to economic development and conservation working together to create a sustainable model moving forward. Renewable energy projects are more and more becoming part of Montana's energy picture and will, with on-going public support and good public policy, become one of our state's largest economic drivers.

One such large project is under construction now in Southeastern Montana, in Colstrip’s backyard. The 750MW Clearwater wind farm will easily be the state’s largest wind development. Phase I of the Project is slated to be completed later this year. Clearwater’s construction will require more than 300 skilled workers and will replace much of the crucial power supply Montana generates.

Given the highly skilled workforce nearby, it seems obvious that any new economic opportunity should prioritize hiring local workers. So far, however, Clearwater's developers have hedged their bets against workers when it comes to hiring Montana’s home-grown union labor. It doesn’t have to be this way. Local workers have been speaking out, saying that they would be proud to build the next generation of clean energy projects. If Clearwater signed a project labor agreement giving the well-trained, local, unionized workforce first crack at these jobs, it would be an easy way to keep Montana workers employed, while still being good business sense on Clearwater’s part.

With the challenges facing Colstrip and other coal-reliant Montana communities in recent years, it is all the more important to ensure that local workers, many of whom are conservation-minded sportsmen and women, have a fair shot to put their talents to work right here at home. Doing so would energize local communities and promote conservation. This is the kind of commonsense, win-win solution that we think every Montanan can and should get behind. We all have a stake in creating the kind of sustainable future that truly supports workers, communities, wildlife and the land we all treasure.

Quint Nyman of Helena is chair of the Montana Union Sportsmen Alliance. Bradley Jones, also of Helena, serves on the Board of Directors of the Montana Wildlife Fund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0