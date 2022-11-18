Philip Belangie: Reporting illuminates Indian Country

Perhaps the greatest compliment that a reader may extend to the writer is that they leave an impression.

An image settles in one’s mind and the reader has one more exposure that expands his or her horizon. Reporter Nora Mabie has that talent. I have never written a letter to an editor to extend my gratitude for the value your reporters offer to the reader. As a long-time consumer of Montana’s newspapers, Nora’s reporting of Indian Country in Montana is superb.

To grasp the depth of my support, reach into your archives and read how her work compares to that of the generations of Indian Country observers that precede her. Most often the articles only focus on tribal disfunction, graft in government, multiple deaths on the highway, an occasional basketball triumph and, of course, the pow-wow. It has been my experience that we have come a long way in our welcoming of diversity in Montana and our understanding of the tribes; however, we also have a long journey ahead. Somehow Nora, through her selection of stories and presentation of the people and culture, has set a new bar in reporting that is remarkable for its honesty. More importantly, in each story she contributes to our collection of knowledge, giving the reader, even the informed reader, just a little more understanding of Montana’s Indian Country.

I make these remarks with some understanding of Montana and the Montana tribes. In my youth there was no Indian Education for All. While I lived in Missoula, my family ranched in the Bitterroot and we traveled to Flathead Lake to play, my understanding of Indians, if they came to mind at all, was at best vague and fuzzy. They were really out of sight, out of mind.

There were family stories of Indian Country, but they were rooted in the past. At worst, Indians did not work, were always late, never did anything with the land and were whatever image was presented by Hollywood. My understanding was based on stereotypes and dominant white Montana racism. Self-awareness, after the initial pain of facing one’s own lies, may be a great adventure.

Part of my adventure was to work in Indian Country developing programs at the Montana Department of Commerce. Over the years our programs have and continue to provide millions of dollars to support individual tribal entrepreneurs, and community and tribal business development organizations, as well as coordinate economic development objectives with tribal governments and the Governor’s office. I met and worked with hundreds of tribal members. It is difficult to put into words my experience; I can only say after all these years I have a great sense of awe for tribal ways of thought and feeling.

Frankly, my only point in the above paragraph is to give value to my voice. For twenty years I had the good fortune to meet folks and travel in Indian Country. Often, Nora highlights a tribal member that I have met or a tribal program we supported. I have never met in my travels anyone who has the eye for Indian Country that Nora has developed. She mirrors always the understanding and the good fortune found when working with a remarkable people.

I do not know Nora, but I will say this. In my experience, in the military and in manufacturing, as well as Indian Country, a few good people make all the difference with change. You should be humbled that you have a reporter with her insight and skills. No doubt some day she will further her opportunities, I suspect with national readership. Value her work, support her, and hold on to her as long as she is willing to share her stories.