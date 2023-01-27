Patty Hernandez: Montana must build housing for the fires and floods of tomorrow

The Governor’s Housing Task Force was charged with an enormous job: identify solutions to build more homes and ease Montana’s housing crisis.

Every Montanan deserves affordable, attainable housing. Legislation that considers the task force’s report can help us get there.

But if we want new housing to be safe, healthy and durable, we must also ask how can we build new housing today that is ready for the floods, wildfires and heat waves of tomorrow?

When a disaster destroys homes, the costs to a community can be staggering — as we’re seeing following last spring’s Yellowstone floods. Lost lives, shattered livelihoods and newly homeless families seeking shelter can push local services to their limit.

Lost housing stock pushes rents up and affordability declines. The most vulnerable among us — the young, the old and people with medical conditions or disabilities — often face the gravest consequences.

Oregon, Colorado and California are already seeing climate risks compound their housing crisis in rural and urban areas.

If we don't start building homes that can survive wildfires, floods and extreme temperatures, we're only exacerbating our current housing crunch. These types of disasters are becoming more common and destructive in Montana and will eat into our housing supply and options for homebuyers.

Insurance companies are already seeing some Montana communities as too risky, raising rates, or refusing coverage altogether.

Without insurance, mortgages would be unfunded, leaving only wealthy cash buyers for homes. In other states, insurance crises are worsening the housing affordability crises, and bailouts are costing taxpayers billions. With rising wildfire and flood risks, Montana is on a similar path if we don’t act soon.

Fortunately, several cost-effective solutions can make homes safer from disasters. They should be integrated into legislation and other policy that comes out of the housing task force’s recommendations.

First, the state should help guide where new housing should (and shouldn't) be developed. New housing should be encouraged in areas with the lowest risks of floods and wildfire. In many cases the tools to guide effective zoning, subdivision and development standards are readily available.

The state has recently updated wildfire risk maps for all of Montana. And in the case of flooding, a coordinated effort can easily ensure that communities have access to modern risk maps with the latest climate data.

Second, the state should help guide how new housing is constructed to ensure homes are built to resist disasters. Model building codes and standards can be adopted to ensure new construction is flood- and wildfire-resistant.

For example, in areas with wildfire risk — which is nearly all of Montana — new homes should be built with ignition-resistant siding and roofing and with mesh attic vents to keep out embers. Studies and post-fire analyses have found that homes have a greater chance of surviving a wildfire when built to such standards.

In areas with increasing flood risk homes can be elevated and constructed with flood-resistant materials. Simple steps like water alarms and sewage water backstops can help reduce damage when a flood occurs.

Finally, the state should encourage hardening existing homes against disaster. Hundreds of thousands of Montanans are already living in areas of risk. A state retrofit fund could help offset costs with grants, low-interest loans or tax breaks to help strengthen our state’s resilience.

An upfront investment in retrofitting homes would go a long way in reducing the response and recovery costs paid by Montana’s taxpayers.

It may seem like these strategies could add to construction costs and make housing less affordable, but the opposite is true: These building strategies don’t necessarily cost more, the materials are readily available and they often have cost-saving benefits like energy efficiency.

A Headwaters Economics study found that wildfire-resistant construction costs are similar to those of traditional construction in Montana.

Thoughtful homebuilding practices can help protect Montana families and communities threatened by natural disasters. They will also protect Montana’s valuable housing stock and affordability. Montanans deserve — and should expect — nothing less than safe, healthy, durable housing.

The time to get ahead of this challenge is now.