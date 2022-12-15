Pat Munday: Grayling - the canary in the coal mine

Montana grayling are part of our legacy. Historically, Americans regarded the environment in utilitarian or human-centered ways. If an animal or fish was good to eat, we protected and managed it, whether or not it was native to the place. The Endangered Species Act of 1973 (ESA) changed all that. The ESA is ecology centered. It extended our environmental thinking to all native species whereby all such species have intrinsic value. ESA listing brings federal resources to the table and the law has been tremendously successful in recovering nearly-extinct species once seen as a nuisance or even an evil — it protected and recovered bald eagles, gray wolves, and alligators. The famous biologist E.O. Wilson wrote, “Look closely at nature. Every species is a masterpiece, exquisitely adapted to the particular environment in which it has survived. Who are we to destroy or even diminish biodiversity?”

Anglers know that Arctic grayling are a unique Big Hole River fish, genetically distinct from populations in Alaska or Canada. Once abundant throughout the upper Missouri River watershed, populations declined with white settlement. Overfishing, irrigation withdrawals, habitat degradation, and the introduction of exotic species all played a role.

When it comes to the Big Hole River, grayling are the canary in the coal mine. Since 1988 and with global warming, drought is the new normal in southwest Montana. Given heavy agricultural demand for water to grow hay, drought goes hand-in-hand with chronic dewatering. Fish need water every minute of every day. Imagine holding your breath for more than a minute. Worse yet, as water gets warmer oxygen content plummets. Finally, when grayling are stranded in small pools, competition with non-native trout increases greatly and our struggling native fish become extremely vulnerable to predators. When you read year after year that the Big Hole River is closed to anglers, who can doubt that it’s chronically dewatered?

Today, the last remaining native, self-reproducing population of Arctic grayling in all the lower 48 states hangs by a thread in the Big Hole River. Restoration has been a rocky road. Graylings’ fate lies with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. In 1994, the agency ruled that grayling warranted ESA listing. In 2004, the agency elevated grayling to “high priority” for listing. Montana grayling remained a high priority for listing until 2014, when the agency decided that special landowner agreements, called Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances (CCAA), were sufficient to restore the species.

Since 2008, the stated priority for the CCAA is to improve stream flow. Here we are, 14 years after CCAAs began and 8 years after the agency decided the CCAA would save grayling. Stream flows have not improved. Grayling continue to decline. Some people say, “But wait! Let’s try some new things, like stocking grayling in tributary streams. Let’s wait 5 years to see if this works?” No. We’ve waited. And waited. We can’t rely on the CCAA to save grayling in a warming world. Now is the time to act.

There are a number of ways in which an ESA listing for grayling might help bring about conservation measures that would truly make a difference. Leasing or acquiring water rights for instream flows is one possible solution. Federal support for water conservation has proven effective. In 2003, Big Hole ranchers received $800,000 in Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funds to leave water in the river. These “green payments” were highly effective: more than 14,000 acres were withdrawn from irrigation. Hydrologists estimated that river flows near Wisdom increased more than 400% of what they would have been otherwise (from 6 cfs to 28 cfs). Though a one-off deal, it shows what could be gained.

Federal Land and Water Conservation funds could also be leveraged to support grayling recovery. A private group, Western Rivers Conservancy, recently purchased a property on the Wise River and shut down the historical 11 cfs diversion. The Conservancy says, “When we buy a river, it belongs to everyone.” While admirable, it is doubtful that the Conservancy can muster enough private funding to buy the main stem of the river. However, with an ESA listing for grayling, federal funding could make a difference. As the EQIP program demonstrated in 2003, the purchase of a few properties with senior water rights could maintain the minimum flows that grayling need to survive and recover.

By their own admission, agencies such as Montana’s Fish, Wildlife, and Parks and the US Fish & Wildlife Service can find fewer than 200 breeding grayling in the entire Big Hole River watershed. If there were only 200 breeding human beings left in the U.S., would you call them endangered? Yes, of course you would. It’s just common sense. And so it is with grayling.