Pandemic underscores need for reforms in health care transparency

The COVID pandemic has brought health care affordability into the spotlight like never before. The question is whether this crisis will be an impetus to rein in the alarming growth in health care costs or if we will go right back to business as usual.

At both the state and federal levels, reformers are working to make improvements to both the quality and affordability of health care.

In Congress, support is building to take up legislation to curb surprise medical billing. The impact of surprise medical bills on patients can be devastating, with families left with thousands of dollars in unexpected medical expenses. In Montana, we were able to eliminate some of the most egregious surprise medical bills a few years back. However, the problem persists and Congress is well positioned to craft a solution that addresses bad actors while protecting our rural health care providers.

During the upcoming Montana legislative session, we will be working on solutions to increase transparency in health care pricing in order to drive down costs.

One proposal is the Right to Shop Act, which would require transparency in health care pricing in order to allow consumers to shop for the best price. Consumers who can show their shopping efforts resulted in a lower cost to the insurer would actually receive part of the savings back.