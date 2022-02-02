Our students lose

A Tennessee school board has voted unanimously to ban from its eighth grade curriculum "Maus," a Pulitzer-Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust by underground cartoonist Art Spiegelman, The board objected to some profanity, a brief glimpse of a woman's breasts, and the depiction of violence, apparently shocked that a literary work about the Holocaust included violence. That the banning came a week before Holocaust Remembrance Day, and that the Nazis themselves banned books, only adds to the irony of this dreadful decision.

I taught "Maus" regularly in my Holocaust Studies class at Montana Tech, and I've published several essays about it. "Maus" is not just any book about the Holocaust; it's a masterpiece. That the form of "Maus" is a graphic novel is unprecedented, but that's also what makes it especially appealing to younger students, because a graphic novel is basically a comic book, a genre kids love.

But "Maus" isn't like "Batman." Spiegelman adopts a daring literary technique, by portraying all the characters as cartoon animals, with the Nazis as cats and the Jews as mice. The technique stresses how the Nazis saw the Jews as literally a different, subhuman species. The story of the survival of Art's father, Vladek, in Auschwitz is unforgettable. And the story of the post-Holocaust relationship between Vladek and his son Art is portrayed with extraordinary subtly and complexity and a complete lack of sentimentality, and is revealing about the often troubled relationships between Holocaust survivors and their children.

To deny students the chance to study in class this masterpiece, and deprive them of an opportunity to learn about the Holocaust, is disgraceful. History is often disturbing, and the Holocaust may be the most disturbing historical event ever, but that is no reason to shield students from its lessons. As the philosopher George Santayana said, those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

The banning of "Maus" is part of a nationwide campaign by the right to expunge from school curriculum other "disturbing" subjects like slavery, LGBT stories, and trans people. Our students are the losers.

Henry Gonshak, Butte

