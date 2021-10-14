Opinion: Our wildlife heritage faces double-barreled assault

In response to the ruling, big industry-backed U.S. Sen. Steve Daines rolled out his tired refrain that “frivolous lawsuits filed by radical obstructionists” are the reason our environmental laws and regulations must be canceled and the public barred from the courthouse, our constitutional course of redress. There are no “frivolous” lawsuits, since attorneys who might file one are subject to sanction, loss of privilege to practice and potential disbarment. And it goes without saying a frivolous lawsuit would not result in an overwhelming victory at two levels of judicial review. Of course, Sen. Daines knows this but uses deceptive rhetoric anyway.

Suing the federal government is no trivial matter, especially when the courts give deference to the agencies and there are always risks of failure. Despite this disadvantage, conservationists have an astonishing record in the federal courts. Why? Because the agencies are ignoring their own rules on a wholesale basis. Our federal land management agencies are serial lawbreakers, deliberately seeking ways to thwart, ignore or otherwise get around the laws that protect our public resources.