Opinion: Infrastructure investment will make life better for Montanans

For decades, infrastructure in Montana has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Montana a C grade on its infrastructure report card. The need for action in Montana is clear.

The historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework passed by the Senate and recently endorsed by President Biden will make life better for Montana residents, create a generation of good-paying union jobs, support economic growth, and position the United States to win the 21st century.

This Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will drastically improve the living and working conditions of Montanans through investments in roads and bridges, public transportation, preparing us for extreme weather events, upgrades to our power grid, clean drinking water and expanded access to high-speed internet.

All of these investments will also create the economic infrastructure that is ready to face the challenges of a transitioning economy long into the future. It’s important for all Montanans to understand the scope and importance of this historic legislation. By investing now, our communities will save billions in future costs.