Opinion: Idaho, Montana Legislatures make wildlife laws based on nonsense

• 2020 was the seventh straight year when the elk harvest in Idaho was more than 20,000 elk and it was the sixth-highest of all time. Idaho Fish and Game calls this "the golden age of elk hunting" in Idaho.

• The Idaho elk population has not appreciably changed since 1995, when wolves were reintroduced.

• Mule deer harvest was 24,809 in 2020. More than in 2019 but below the 10-year average, likely due to recent harsh winters, says Idaho Fish and Game.

• White-tailed deer harvest was 24,849 in 2020; 15% above 2019 and even with the 10-year average; seven of the 10 top harvest years have been in the last 10 years.

Similar points for Montana:

• Average number of cattle and sheep lost to wolves in Montana is approximately 110/year (2018-2020). Ranchers are compensated for every documented wolf kill.

• There are 2.65 million sheep and cattle in Montana (not counting feedlot cattle).

• The three-year average wolf kill is 0.00415% of the sheep and cattle in Montana.