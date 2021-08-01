Opinion: Hands off the rocks

Painted rocks and stacked rocks introduce a human element to a wild area. Certainly while hiking a popular trail one cannot really believe that they’re the first visitor ever. But it is the first time for that person. Isn’t it intrusive to find a rock painted in bright colors and encouraging one to “enjoy”?

We enter the wilderness to refresh our souls. We do not need to be reminded by graffiti, by rock stacks, or by paintings that the world can follow us anywhere.

I have been accused of being a spoilsport, particularly in the area of repurposing rocks. How dare I question an innocent enjoyment of the outdoors? We are just having fun!

Odd, but this is the same excuse I hear when people justify building illegal campfires. Or blasting out music on weatherproof speakers. I suppose to the entitled, anything goes so long as we are “just having fun.”

Nature unadorned is pretty awesome. I recall being pulled over to a road cut by a geologist friend. Geologists never met a road cut they did not like. He pointed out a riverbed at eye level, showing me how the alignment of the embedded rocks revealed the direction of stream flow.

“Some of these rocks are from the ancestral Appalachians, thousands of miles away,” he said. “How did they even get here?”

That question will always be more remarkable than pulling a rock out of the ground, painting unicorns on it, and demanding: “Have a nice day.”

Marjorie “Slim” Woodruff is a contributor to Writers on the Range (writersontherange.org). She works as an educator at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

