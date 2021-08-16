Ochenski Opinion: Bump stocks are not a priority for Montanans

One might ask why Knudsen thinks it’s so important for the Montanans who are paying his salary, benefits, and retirement, to overturn the ban on these devices that enable already lethal AR or AK semi-automatic rifles into fully-automatic weapons — especially after the U.S. Supreme Court already refused a similar challenge.

Montana is world-famous as a big game hunting destination. We have outstanding herds of elk, antelope, mule and whitetail deer that provide not only a robust economic sector for guided hunts, but mostly wind up in the freezers of our fellow Montanans to feed their families.

You won’t hear Montana hunters whining for bump stocks. In fact, as one alert observer put it: “Well, it will save money on buying meat grinders since you can just burgerize your elk and deer on the hoof with a bump stock.” Indeed, most hunters pride themselves on how few well-placed shots it takes to bring down their game, not how many — and for good reason since the less damage from bullets, the more good meat goes in the freezer.