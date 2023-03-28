Since it was formed in 2015, the Restore Our Creek Coalition (ROCC) has worked to organize members of the Butte community toward the goal of bringing back Silver Bow Creek as a public amenity flowing through the middle of Butte. With the signing of the Consent Decree for Superfund Reclamation in the main part of town in 2020, members of ROCC have been unrelenting in their pursuit of bringing the community’s vision to fruition, and we have made remarkable progress over the past year. Exciting strides have been made in the continued goal to restore the first mile of Silver Bow Creek from its beginning near Texas Avenue flowing westward to its confluence with Blacktail Creek — fulfilling hopes raised throughout the community over the past seven years about restoring the creek.

Applying the parameters outlined in the Consent Decree, ROCC has taken careful and deliberate steps to advance the design of an engineering and landscape architectural plan to align with the environmental needs for restoration of the first mile of Silver Bow Creek. Water and Environmental Technologies (WET) has been invaluable in guiding contractors ROCC has retained to do the research and engineering work that has culminated in an impressive 25% design, which was presented at a “progress meeting" with key stakeholders a few weeks ago.

From the beginning of the design process, WET staff on behalf of ROCC have engaged representatives from ARCO, Montana DEQ, Butte-Silver Bow government, EPA and other critical stakeholders; incorporating their input to develop a creek design that is innovative, functional and aesthetically pleasing and also meets the reclamation requirements of the Consent Decree for which these stakeholders are responsible.

The initial 25% design itself is truly remarkable, providing landscape architectural renderings of distinctive features including a stunning rock waterfall to serve as the “headwaters” of the restored creek behind the Civic Center, scenic walking trails along the entire corridor, and enhancements to the walkway under Harrison Avenue and the storm water ditch along the corridor. The design incorporates measures that enable continuous water flow throughout the year, making it an engineering marvel that will be as beneficial as it is beautiful.

ROCC has now moved on to pursuing the next phase of the process, a 50% design milestone. While there is still much work to be done, ROCC is undaunted and eagerly anticipates over the next few months the opportunity to share with the community the renderings and designs already produced. These designs bring the community’s vision of this vital restoration project one step closer to reality and further advancements will take place in the design as it moves to the 50% level.

As much effort as ROCC has invested in this task on behalf of the community, it couldn’t have reached this level of accomplishment without the key technical guidance and leadership of WET staff and their partners in this project, Tetra-Tech and Morrison-Maierle. Equally important is the substantial financial support and encouragement from Montana Resources (MR), whose staff and corporate leaders have acted as good neighbors and partners on this project. ROCC is deeply grateful for MR’s support and generous contributions to fund the ongoing restoration study that is designing Silver Bow Creek’s future path through the middle of Butte.

ROCC would also like to thank the thousands of Butte citizens and local public figures who have, over the past several years, provided unwavering support, patience, and persistence. With the supportive oversight of EPA in coordinating the work of environmental remediation and restoration in the corridor, Butte Silver Bow will be provided with a community resource and public amenity it has been missing since the Pit long ago cut off Silver Bow Creek from its headwaters — something we all want to see. It has been a long and arduous journey, but the design presentations ROCC has been and will be presenting show promise that the end result will be nothing short of extraordinary for the community of Butte and future generations of Butte’s residents and visitors alike.