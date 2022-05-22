Nathan Varley: Most Montanans inclined toward wolf conservation, not wolf killing

Montana’s 2021-22 wolf hunting and trapping season came to an end leaving many perplexed by its results. “Only” 283 wolves were taken statewide, down from previous years (2020=329, 2019=293, 2018=295), but with quotas lifted, seasons lengthened, bag limits increased, and previously prohibited means (snares, bait, night-vision equipment, bounties) implemented. All were intended to induce a much higher wolf harvest, an effort led by the legislature, that was never realized. Why?

Different stakeholders will answer this pushing their own ideological spin.

Wolf opponents might simply assert that even these measures were inadequate to arrest the wolf scourge menacing our state. It would then behoove the state to launch aerial gunning programs like those used in Idaho and Alaska. Only extreme measures can curtail the wolf’s predatory effects and restore the once great herds of cattle and elk. They would espouse mostly a cultural doctrine — with miniscule livestock loss and game herds healthy over most of the state, killing wolves has never really been about solving a widespread problem, just addressing the fear of it.

Wolf advocates would argue that previous years’ harvests may have already reduced the wolf population, leaving fewer to kill than the state estimated. In fact, the modelling used to assess the wolf population is a gross estimator of population statewide that relies on hunter report data and parameters that are themselves estimated with wide uncertainty. Going into the season, an estimated 1,200 wolves might really have been closer to 900, and if so, a harvest of 283 could have been an unsustainable 1/3 of the population. Were this true, it would be prudent to re-implement some quotas where wolves were particularly hard hit, i.e., on the borders of Yellowstone Park where 10% of the harvest came from less than 1% of the state, and where wolves are highly valued by locals and visitors as attractions in Montana’s $2.75 billion wildlife viewing industry.

State managers, including FWP’s commissioners who voted for the most hostile regulatory package among its 3 choices, will see these regulations as being insufficient to cause any real harm to the population. The results contradict “the sky is falling” rhetoric that pro-wolf forces howled (sorry) about with the new, drastic regulations. How could these measures be of any consequence to wolves if they failed to amount to more dead wolves? They will very likely use this argument with the feds working on the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s review of the wolf’s status for endangered species consideration.

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, many non-advocate stakeholders occupying middle ground — too disinterested or intimidated to enter the fray — might wonder if the effort failed to reach its mark simply because the effort wasn’t there. Despite our institutions’ efforts, results still require a hunter or trapper to take to the field putting in the time and work necessary to kill wolves. Are there all that many willing or interested in that? Hunters often hunt for food, and hunting is broadly accepted by the public when it’s done for that purpose, but we don’t eat wolves. Trapping, with waning acceptance, is done by only a tiny fraction of state residents.

What this season speaks to most is Montanans, despite current political intent, are not really inclined to decimate a native wildlife population. Meanwhile, those small special interests who are so inclined have been disproportionately accommodated. It’s a violation of the public trust doctrine in which wildlife are managed in trust for all residents, and one that should be rectified in the next season setting process.

Dr. Nathan Varley is a wildlife biologist living in Gardiner.

