The Montana Legislature is considering two election redistricting bills that would give the majority political party in the Legislature an unfair advantage over its rival political party in future elections. These bills gerrymander election districts and limit your voice as a voter.

The Encyclopedia Britannica defines gerrymandering as “the practice of drawing the boundaries of electoral districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage over its rivals.” When statewide election districts are drawn to favor the election of candidates from one political party beyond its proportion of voters, those districts are gerrymandered.

Two pending bills use the gerrymandering techniques “cracking” and “packing” to ensure election victories for the majority party.

• SB 534 uses “packing” by imposing new criteria on Montana’s independent redistricting Commission in the Congressional and legislative redistricting process.

• SB 109 uses “cracking” to define new districts for the Public Service Commission (PSC).

If one political party secures repeated electoral dominance by gerrymandering electoral districts, our democratic republic is at risk. Gerrymandering insulates the majority party from the will of the people and allows them to impose extremist legislation not supported by the majority of voters.

“Packing”

SB 534 would impose two new criteria on our constitutionally established independent redistricting Commission. SB 534 requires minimizing dividing cities, towns, counties, and communities of interest between legislative districts. Minimizing divisions of cities would create fewer districts with higher concentrations of rival party voters, a gerrymandering practice known as “packing” that reduces the number of legislative districts where rival political candidates can win election.

The bill also prohibits the Commission from considering political affiliation data or prior election results. During its 2022-23 redistricting work, the bi-partisan members of Montana’s Redistricting Commission unanimously selected 10 statewide elections as representative of the partisan distribution of voters in the state. Analysis of these ten races indicate about 42.7% vote Democrat, 2.3% or so vote for independent or other party, and 55% of Montanans vote Republican, the “majority” party in the Legislature. Montana has about a 55%/43% partisan distribution of voters between the two major parties. SB534 would forbid the Commission from using this type of analysis.

The two criteria in SB 534 would guarantee an unfair majority party advantage. Future legislatures would be skewed to favor the majority party well beyond the 55% of partisan voters they represent.

“Cracking”

In SB 109, House legislative districts serve as the basis for the new PSC district map. The bill’s sponsors claim this map creates five PSC electoral districts that are compact, contiguous, and as nearly equal in population as possible, without splitting House legislative districts. The map creates five districts with solid majority party advantage.

This map also splits the major cities between PSC districts. Since rival party voters are concentrated in Montana’s major cities, the map in SB 109 uses a technique known as “cracking,” i.e., cracking apart districts where most of the voters support the rival party. Splitting the major cities dilutes voters’ ability to elect a rival candidate and guarantees election victories in all five districts for the majority party.

Amendments to SB 109 have been proposed with different maps that are more compact, do not divide counties or cities, and are more equal in population than the map in SB 109. The amendment maps would create the potential for one-to-two districts to elect a rival party candidate, in keeping with the proportional share of partisan voters statewide.

The League of Women Voters believes that Montanans want fair, not gerrymandered, electoral districts. The sponsors of SB 109 and SB 534 are well aware of the effects of their legislation on the political fortunes of their party: gerrymandered majority-party rule.