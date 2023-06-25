73,000 Montanans.

That’s how many hungry children in Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte could feed this summer but has cruelly chosen not to. What if he had to tell them each to their faces? It’s enough children to fill the entire Montana State University stadium.

Or what if the governor had to look their parents in the eyes and tell them he was leaving money on the table that could help them as they struggle to make ends meet and keep their kids fed? Did we mention that these available federal funds support our economy at 750 stores in Montana that accept P-EBT. Perhaps the administration should explain its decision to those business owners as well.

It’s hard to fathom — financially, economically and ethically — that the governor wouldn’t accept $10 million in federal funds to help Montana parents and caregivers put food on their children’s plates this summer and support local businesses at the same time. The money is there. Eligible families would receive emergency nutrition benefits loaded on EBT cards that are used to purchase food at designated stores. Ask anyone who works with kids during the summer, and they’ll tell you about the hunger cliff that far too many Montana kids face after the last day of school.

The governor claims that accepting the money is too much of an “administrative burden.” We say it’s too much of a moral obligation not to. Montana families deserve the best from us as leaders. As a businessman, Gianforte can establish a business process by which to accept these federal funds and determine eligibility. Most other states have already figured it out, ranging from Utah and Arizona to Alabama and Indiana.

It’s difficult if not impossible to find any supporting facts for his claim that it’s administratively too burdensome, given that most other states have created plans for accepting the funds. There is a path forward; it just requires work. For summer, states can even receive 100% administrative funding from the federal government. In short, there’s not just money to feed kids, there is also money to set up the system to get the money out. There is literally no excuse.

Moreover, Montana’s own record shows administering the funds is possible. Montana found a way to distribute the funds in the spring of 2020. The administration later dragged its feet in 2022 regarding P-EBT citing, in a familiar tune, that it was too administratively burdensome.

But after massive and warranted public pushback, the administration reversed course and submitted the necessary paperwork to accept the funds. This money was estimated to help 17,000 children ages 0 to 6 who were eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Montanans spoke out for those who couldn’t advocate for themselves, and it worked.

And here we are again. Did the administration think its failure to accept the funds (for the same reason that didn’t hold water before) would go unnoticed? Our communities across this state see this travesty and have spoken loud and clear.

Forty Montana organizations, ranging from churches and nonprofits to food banks and domestic violence shelters, called on the governor in a unified letter to feed Montana’s children: “Inflation, housing prices and challenges accessing child care are making it difficult for Montana families to afford enough food each month.… As the pandemic continues to impact the cost of living and in particular the cost of food, P-EBT plays a vital role in helping families with children afford groceries.” A statement issued by the administration states it is reviewing the letter.

And so we say to the governor: It is not too late to listen to your fellow Montanans and reverse course. As his constituents, we invite you to reach out to the governor’s office at 406-444-3111 and voice your support for feeding Montana’s hungry kids.

Funds must be distributed by Sept. 30,. With one in eight Montana kids facing food insecurity and other states already demonstrating they can get the funds distributed, there is no excuse not to move forward, put in the work and accept the funds.

An MSU stadium full of kids is depending on you.