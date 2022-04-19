Monica Tranel: Campaign choices: Zinke chooses 'Big Oil'

Your voice in the U.S. House of Representatives is about to double thanks to population growth that gave Montana back its second congressional seat for the first time in nearly 30 years. One of the big questions voters in western Montana face is whether they want their new representative to truly voice their interests or whether we will have a congressperson who is more at ease with the powerful interests that spend over a hundred million dollars each year on K-Street lobbyists and consultants who haunt the hallways of Congress seeking special favors at the expense of Montanans.

If you read or listen to the talking heads in the D.C. swamp, the odds-on favorite for our new seat is Ryan Zinke. That’s the same Ryan Zinke who, only four months after being elected in November 2016, walked away from his Montana congressional seat to take a position where he could coddle those same powerful special interests as they sought favors and special advantage. It’s paid off as Zinke is now $30 million richer since jumping into the D.C. swamp.

But Zinke had already bellied up to the petroleum bar to cash-in on the big money they’re pocketing by overcharging us at the gas pump. In his legally-required financial report, Zinke disclosed that he had received $460,000 from ConocoPhillips alone. That report was up to seven months late, raising more questions of whether Zinke was getting money from Big Oil as a candidate.

Almost exactly a year ago, while still being paid big money from Big Oil, Zinke decided to announce that he would start picking up big campaign dollars from Big Oil by running for this seat. Sort of like trying to butter your bread on both sides. And this could just be the tip of an iceberg.

As I said, representing Montana is about making choices. Candidates have choices to make. Voters have choices to make.

Ryan Zinke made a choice years back to be in the pocket of Big Oil. He supported them in Congress, coddled them from Interior, collected more than a half million from them as a “consultant” or board member, and now is chasing them for more campaign cash. There is no question whose bed Ryan Zinke has chosen to lay down in.

I have made a choice as well. In a letter last week to the ConocoPhillips CEO I told him in no uncertain terms: “I am running for the same Congressional seat as Ryan Zinke and I want you to know that I have no interest in receiving any consulting, lobbying or campaign checks from ConocoPhillips. I intend to represent the interests of Montanans, not powerful corporations such as ConocoPhillips.”

Montana voters will also need to make choices. Will you choose to demand answers from Ryan Zinke about:

1. What exactly did Ryan Zinke do for the $460,000 he got from ConocoPhillips?

2. Did Zinke use his positions to secure a $2,500 campaign contribution from ConocoPhillips PAC and other Big Oil donations?

3. Did Zinke advise ConocoPhillips to go ahead and price gouge Montanans at the gas pump while raking in $8.1 billion in profits last year?

Will you choose to believe Ryan Zinke when he lies and denies these facts and tells you he wants to represent you? Or will you choose to cast your vote for me, Monica Tranel, in my crusade to serve Montanans in Congress with the same level of commitment and dedication, honor and integrity, I applied to represent America in two consecutive Olympic Games. The choice, I hope, is clear.

Monica Tranel grew up in eastern Montana with her nine siblings and is an attorney and candidate for Montana’s U.S. House seat MT-01.

