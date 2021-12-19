Mining City History: The Washoe Brewery's complicated history

Anaconda had a brewery almost from its founding, established in 1885 when the Anaconda Brewery was run by Robert Fenner. It stood near Walnut and Fourth Streets in the western part of town. In October 1899 Anaconda Brewing Company was acquired by Henry Mueller of Butte, the president of Centennial Brewing Company, and the two operations were effectively consolidated into one.

In 1904, William Haltenhoff, General Manager of the Anaconda Brewing Company, resigned, and with his brother George and Henry Kroger, manager of the Northwestern Bottling Works in Butte, incorporated the Washoe Brewing Company. By August 1905, Washoe Brewing had completed its new brewery at 1200 East Park Street in the east part of Anaconda, considered to be one of the finest breweries in Montana, with state-of-the-art equipment.

The Washoe Brewery, with a prominent four-story tower, was built by Anaconda contractors Johnson and Law at a cost of $80,000, including a residence for the “braumeister.” With the first test brews going through the brewery in September, Haltenhoff promised the first beer sales by December 1, and he delivered. The grand opening was “the greatest beerfest Anaconda had ever seen,” and featured a band, luncheon, and “oceans of beer.”

Just two months later, at the end of January 1906, the Washoe Brewery was out of business. The Anaconda Brewing Company and its owner, Henry Mueller, purchased Washoe Brewing for a reported $81,000 and closed it down. Most of the equipment was purchased in 1908 by W.J. Fitz, who took it to Dillon to use in the Beaverhead Brewery there.

The building remained mostly unused until after prohibition ended in 1933, when Anaconda Brewing again began to produce Rocky Mountain Beer under Mueller's brother-in-law, Adam Tuchscherer. Anaconda Brewing survived prohibition as the Anaconda Products Company, a soft drink manufacturer and bottler. They used the old Washoe Brewery because the original Anaconda Brewery on Walnut Street had been demolished in 1927, with the brewing equipment going to a Canadian brewery, although the bottling works there was used until 1939. Anaconda Brewing, under Tuchscherer’s sons Arthur and Walter after Adam died in 1944, continued in the old Washoe Brewery building until 1958 when it closed. The building has since seen a variety of uses.

William Haltenhoff left Anaconda in November 1906 to move to Sheridan, Wyoming, where he acquired and became the manager of the Sheridan Brewing Company. His partner Henry Kroger became an officer of Sheridan Brewing as well. William had served on the Anaconda School Board, and when he resigned in anticipation of his departure, Adam Tuchscherer replaced him. William’s brother George had left Anaconda earlier, in April 1906, for Santa Cruz, California.

---

