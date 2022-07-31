Mike Lawson: Daines is playing with veterans lives

Veterans across America are seething in rage after seeing a Bipartisan bill passed by the Senate over a month ago, sent to the House for some revisions, passed by the House, sent back to the Senate with expectation of passing, only to be defeated by a group of Republicans who were retaliating over an unrelated Democratic bill that was passed.

This very popular veteran bill called PACT, addressed veterans’ widespread exposure to toxic chemicals and carcinogens. It was worked on for a number of years, with the expectation that finally these exposed veterans would get treated for the many cancers/etc. they suffered from.

Veterans are Republicans, Democrats, Independents, etc., and for this group of Senators to use them as pawns to get even at these veterans’ expense, is unconscionable.

I was especially incensed in seeing our own Senator Steve Daines do a fist bump with Senator Cruz, as his vote was taken. How dare he play with these veterans’ lives, including the many who will die if not treated through this PACT Act?

Last month at our state VFW Convention in Billings, he expressed his support for this bill, but because of political game-playing, veterans are the pawns to be played.

Daines and his Republican colleagues are throwing veterans out in the political wash.

For the love of God, take the veterans out of that crap-shoot of political maneuvering and let the PACT Act live on its own merits, which is treating and saving these exposed veterans, and saving their lives.

Fist-bumping at our veterans’ expense is something veterans across our state and America will not soon forget. Do the right thing, Steve, and bring your colleagues to the table, get the PACT Act back on the table, get it passed and send it to the President’s desk to be signed. This will go a long way to help wash away the memory of the fist bump that was a hard slap in the face of the American Veteran.