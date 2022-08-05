Mike Cuffe: PNWER Summit

David L. Cohen, U.S. Ambassador to Canada, expressed optimism for Columbia River Treaty (CRT) negotiations at the PNWER Summit held in Calgary, Alberta, last week. Pacific North West Economic Region (PNWER) is an organization of legislators from 10 northwest states, provinces and territories.

Cohen said that U.S. Dept of State officials have been working hard on technical issues in the background, and he expects positive progress to surface soon.

Few details were offered as he sat beside Canada’s Ambassador Kirsten Hillman. With Scotty Greenwood moderating, they discussed issues from COVID-19 to worker shortages and supply chain disruptions. Greenwood is executive director of Canadian American Business Council and a former U.S. diplomat. Montana legislators have requested removal of CRT Article 13 and compensation for loss of taxes and economic base.

Although Ambassador Cohen made no promises, he later told me he is aware of Montana’s concerns about CRT Article 13 which grants Canada the right to divert 26 percent of the average annual Kootenai River flow into the Columbia River at Canal Flats, British Columbia, a hundred miles north of the border. The Kootenai eventually joins the Columbia at Castlegar, British Columbia. Libby Dam was created under CRT Article 12.

CRT was ratified in 1964, and water management by Canada changes drastically in 2024, unless a “modernization” is negotiated. In 2013, the two nations agreed to consider modernization of flood control through water release management, redistribution of benefits, and impacts on aquatic life.

The Summit Agenda was jampacked with hot relevant topics and experts with 550 legislators, business leaders and policy experts attending in person. My part included presentations on Forest Management and Production and Aquatic Invasive Species.

Other Montanans presenting in person included NorthWest Energy CEO Bob Rowe, Dept. of Ag Chief Attorney Cort Jensen, and FWP’s Liz Lodman representing the Montana Invasive Species Council. Several others took part online from July 22-27.

Cross border travel and trade were part of most panel discussions, including COVID-19 vaccination requirement for entry to Canada.

Alberta MLA Richard Gotfried passed the PNWER president’s gavel to Idaho Senate Leader Chuck Winder, with the 2023 Summit planned for Boise. My term on the PNWER Executive Board began at Big Sky, 2015, with election as vice president. I served two years as president and one as immediate past president, and Montana hosted the Summit again in 2021.