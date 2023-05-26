Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On May 1, the Environmental Protection Agency held a meeting to ask residents about what the key health concerns are in Butte. We finally had a chance to be heard at that meeting instead of listening to the usual lectures. EPA has a long history of talking rather than listening, while attacking those who raise questions. Some of us mentioned revelations in an "Investigate West" article, and an online participant asked a questions of EPA that were raised by Investigate West that haven’t been answered by EPA.

Now to the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee (CTEC). EPA funds CTEC and says that CTEC “represents the community” and the public in discussions and meetings! Based on past performance, there is a serious question of how well it does that job. CTEC weighed in last November on using dirty dirt rather than clean fill in the Silver Bow Creek corridor and also participates in “technical” meetings that are closed to the public. When EPA was asked in February if it was negotiating the use of contaminated fill, it said “no” in an email. An ongoing process of months of back-and-forth haggling about possible use of contaminated material to save BP money leaves Butte people wondering who is looking out for their interests. EPA? CTEC?

The Montana Natural Resource Damage Program (NRDP) has laid out why use of any of this “dirty dirt” is problematic. But after that EPA recently requested BP to arrange more secret “technical” meetings. Of all the entities involved in the Consent Decree (CD) discussion ONLY the NRDP (BNRC) has actually held meetings where all are invited and citizens can express their concerns and someone will listen. We are extremely fortunate to have NRDP actually looking out for the best interests of Butte and its citizens.

At a recent CTEC meeting the EPA Remedial Project Manager from Helena stated he is "opposed to having technical meetings open to the public because they wouldn’t get anything done." Why would transparency and participation be a problem if you are trying to get the right things done? We’ve had 20 years of judicially imposed secrecy — requested by EPA — hanging over everything. The public was kept in the dark but the curtain was lifted when the CD was signed. Yet there are still non-public meetings. This has to end!

Worse still, a review of the 2,500 pages of email from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that led to the “Investigate West” story shows that that EPA, industry, and sometimes even the CTEC have worked together to harass researchers who had the temerity to ask questions. Those documents showed how bad it was. Good people like Stacie Barry-Peterson, David Hutchins, Katie Hailer, and others have faced extreme retaliation. Hutchins was on the CTEC board when BP, EPA, and even some from CTEC joined in putting their names to a letter attacking researchers — a letter authored by BP’s consultants. After that attack, Hutchens dropped out of CTEC.

When EPA’s expert proclaims lead standards are different in Anaconda because they had smelting and Butte had mining, should we not ask if he’s read a history book or EPA’s own administrative record? Why didn’t CTEC question that EPA assertion? EPA published a “fact” sheet claiming historical smelting was small scale in Butte and only for a few decades, but who paid for the propaganda?

CTEC’s board openly admits that it has not done a good job either representing or reaching out to the public. EPA’s current answer of giving more public money (reportedly an extra $100,000 next year) to CTEC isn’t acceptable when CTEC seems to be representing EPA, not the public. And EPA, by its actions, seems more attuned to BP than to the people of Butte. Before any more money goes to CTEC, I believe we need to know who all has been affiliated with PRPs or designed the remedies they’re trying to sell the public. Until all these questions are answered, CTEC doesn’t represent us and for sure we don’t trust people assisting industry in attacking real scientists. EPA needs to remediate and restore to the peoples’ benefit. BSB should be a local government advancing the interests of the people. BP can be what it is, a successor to the crushing Anaconda and a corporation protecting profits and shareholders. We hope Montana DEQ will not be a rubber stamp. And we can be happy that NRDP is fighting for the cleanest of cleanups for the Silver Bow Creek corridor.