Mick Ringsak: Daines' 'dereliction of duty'

If there's a defense for Senate Republicans rejecting a bill to help sick veterans, after having already voted for the same bill, it's hard to find and incomprehensible!

Republicans deep-sixed the PACT Act last week because of “a surprise deal on health care and environmental policies announced by Senate Democratic leaders.” In other words, Sens. Schumer and Manchin struck a deal on a domestic package, and Republicans were so angered by Democratic efforts to govern that the Senate GOP, acting like kindergarteners, threw a tantrum and did something mean to get even — something that undermines veterans who are suffering irreversible and permanent health damage.

Republicans suddenly tanked a widely supported bipartisan measure that would have expanded medical coverage for millions of our service men and women exposed to toxic burn pits and Agent Orange during their service to our nation.

We can get $60 billion to the Ukrainian government in less than 5 months, but Congress has been screwing around with this veterans’ measure since 2007. As the Kansas City Star said in an editorial, veterans “are dying every day waiting for people to make a decision. We should not nickel and dime them ‘til they die.”

Their justification for blocking the PACT Act? our Republican leaders (or lack thereof) state they are protecting this “veterans care bill” from being used as a vehicle for a massive unrelated spending binge – after spending $7 trillion in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Now, their true colors are showing as 41 GOP lawmakers turned a cold shoulder — for absolutely no good reason — to veterans who deserve better. As The Kansas City Star put it, Republicans “betrayed sick veterans” with a move that “boggles the mind.”

Tens of thousands of veterans from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have developed rare respiratory conditions and cancers in the years following their deployments, believed to be caused by poisonous smoke from massive burn pits used to dispose of a host of military waste. Agent Orange was a tactical herbicide the U.S. military used to clear vegetation for military operations during the Vietnam War.

I recently spoke to a retired Army officer who served in various locations around the world, including Iraq. A lifelong non-smoker and otherwise healthy, he was recently diagnosed with chronic lung disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). During his tour in Iraq, he was exposed to toxic fumes from both US burn pits and also from Iraqi dump sites where they burned everything imaginable. As he describes it, they lived in a “constant cloud of nauseating smoke and haze that enveloped you 24 hours a day.” It permeated uniforms, places where you worked and slept, and caused a long list of health issues including chronic cough, nosebleeds and headaches.

Now, the GOP has thrown his suffering, and that of millions of other veterans, into a new “burn pit” of their design. How unpatriotic.

More than 13 million gallons of Agent Orange was used in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Roughly 300,000 veterans have died from the effects of Agent Orange exposure. That's almost five times as many as the 58,000 who died in combat. Vietnam veterans today can still remember the odor and stench of the burn pits used during their service.

The Department of Defense estimates 3.5 million Iraqi and Afghan Veterans were exposed to smoke from burn pits containing carcinogens from chemicals, paint, medical and human waste, metal, munitions and unexploded ordnance, petroleum and lubricant products during their service.

According to the VA, there are nine rare respiratory cancers caused by burn pits exposure that are now presumed service-connected disabilities. And there are 19 conditions presumed to have been caused by Agent Orange exposure, with some recognized as such as recently as last year.

I am totally dumbfounded and angry that these 41 Republicans — including Montana’s Steve Daines, who voted for the bill initially — can stand and lie to our faces that they support veterans, and in a childish and asinine way stab us in the back. This is by all rights “dereliction of duty” and they must be held accountable for their malicious action.

“Politicians are not birthed. They are excreted.” – Cicero, 47 BC.