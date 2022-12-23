Michael John Gallus: Gallus Frames or Head Frames?

It has been said in print and on more than one occasion that it may have been my great-grandfather John Gallus that helped build the first big mining frame on the Butte Hill. Hence the name Gallus at first and not the other: Head Frames. This question has been a conversation both inside and outside the family. In 2006 the issue even made the front page of the paper you now read.

They said at this time of print that John Gallus was an engineer for what would become The Anaconda Company. This employment was when the giant frames first branched out of The Land of Rocks and Ditches and up to the Big Skies Montana always offers. They were right about one thing back then. John was an engineer, but that was later in life, and it was the railroad kind. During his time in Butte, he was a bricklayer.

As the stories are told at the holiday table, sometimes this comes up. John was smart but not always and never engineer smart, “more like street smart.” He once fought a bear in The Columbia Gardens. He was a bare-fist boxer and I am told his record was good. The bear did not care much, and he lost that one. I must also add that he was not smart this time for sure. He was wearing his Sunday best when The Bear Master called him out of the crowd.

A person with some smarts like you and I can already tell that this John theory, “on how the frames got a name,” stands on weak ground. My best guess is with The Greeks. Gallus is Rooster in Latin. The Rooster God Hermes is the God that delivers messages to all the others. Both above ground and below Ground. The Gallus Frames delivered messages too, along with souls both above and below. They did this twenty-four-seven. Up and down. Only the horses got a, for sure, one-way trip.

Mr. Tom Holter is my go-to guy on all things that deal with Butte miners. He once told me that all the old underground miners called them Gallus Frames. Headframes they did not mention. It was not an issue or debate. That said, it is much easier to explain, “to the passerby,” that they are Headframes. This I can understand. Why get into the whole Rooster thing when time may not be on your side? When asked about the Iron Giants on the hill by a new neighbor that is also new to The City of Butte it would be important for you to find that time. The City of Butte has always been made up by new ones mixing in with the old. I had a French Irish Uncle explain things well. The only thing you need to have your family called local on this hill is to intern your dead at the bottom of it. You do that and this is home.

The name Headframes is also a great way to spread the good word about Butte’s whiskey. A beverage we are proud of, not just fond of drinking. It is also made by both a man and a woman with a good Irish name, one that was here close to the day they dug that first hole.