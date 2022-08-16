Mehrdad Kia: The attack on Salman Rushdie must not stand

On Feb. 14, 1989, the then-leader of the Islamic regime in Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa or a religious edict calling for the death of the Indian-born novelist Salman Rushdie and his publishers after the release of the book, "The Satanic Verses." Over 33 years later on Aug. 12, 2022, the American-born Hadi Matar, a resident of Fairview, New Jersey, carried out Khomeini’s fatwa by stabbing Mr. Rushdie as he began a lecture presentation at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.

Though Khomeini’s religious edict was never withdrawn by Iranian authorities, and despite the fact that the Islamic regime has jailed and executed tens of thousands of its opponents without any proper judicial process, various U.S. administrations, as well as European governments, have negotiated with the terrorist regime in Tehran striking deals with the very government that is viewed as one of the most notorious violators of human rights in the world. In 2015, the Obama administration negotiated a nuclear deal with Iran through which the U.S. government paid the Islamic regime millions of dollars, all in cash, in return for Tehran temporarily delaying the advancement of its nuclear program. The so-called Iran Nuclear Deal that was discarded by the Trump administration, is now being renegotiated by the Biden administration, which has offered numerous concessions, including a large sum of money to Tehran in an attempt to secure an agreement. This despite the fact that the Iranian regime remains the most active sponsor of terrorism in the world. Moreover, the Iranian leadership has expressed its unequivocal support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, supplying the Russian army with military drones.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, President Biden condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie and pledged solidarity with the author’s ideals. What the American president did not mention, however, was that the attacker has been a supporter of the Islamic regime in Iran, and a great admirer of its founder, Khomeini, as well as its present leader, Khamenei. There are also clear indications that the attacker was in direct contact with agents of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

While negotiating for a new nuclear deal with the United States, the Islamic regime in Iran has dispatched its operatives to carry out terrorist attacks against U. S. officials and Iranian critics in the United States. Thus, two weeks before the attack on Salman Rushdie, authorities in New York detained a man who was trying to enter the home of the Iranian-American author, dissident, and women’s rights activist, Masih Alinejad. In addition to cash, weapons and ammunition, the police also found multiple false license plates from numerous states in the suspect’s car.

As long as the United States continues to appease governments that support repression at home and terrorism abroad, regimes such as the one in Iran will continue to violate the most basic human rights of their own citizens, while at the same time carrying out terrorist attacks. The attempt on Salman Rushdie’s life is not only an attack on a brilliant and courageous author, but an assault on freedom of speech and expression, as well as the most basic democratic rights that we cherish.

A mere condemnation of this heinous crime is far from sufficient. The United States has the moral obligation not only to condemn but to do everything in its power to confront and neutralize Iran’s vast terrorist network in this country and abroad. The failure to do so will only embolden Iranian authorities to carry out more attacks against American citizens and those who have sought refuge in this country.