Matt Regier: LR-131 will protect all infants born alive

During a legislative session, there are over a thousand bills, amendments and motions a single legislator will vote on over a course of four months. It's our job to accurately represent you, the people of Montana with each vote. However, our Montana Constitution provides for another way for the people’s voice to be heard. That is through a ballot initiative. There are times an issue of such great importance arises that the people should weigh in directly. LR-131, “Adopting The Born-Alive Infant Protection Act” is one of those issues. This referendum will be on your ballot this November and the choice is simple. A YES vote for LR 131 will do exactly what the title states — protect all infants that are born alive. This is different from the abortion debate. This law only affects medical providers intentionally allowing children born alive to perish. Opposition suggests this would require doctors to try miraculous efforts to save terminal babies. No, LR-131 would not require that a hospice infant be taken from its family. Directly in the language of LR-131, it states health care providers must take “medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant”. Hospice care is appropriate and it is disingenuous of the opposition to misconstrue and belittle the hospice line of healthcare. Medically appropriate and reasonable healthcare is the treatment you and I expect when we visit our medical provider. Why would we not afford this same care to infants?