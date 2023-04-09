I had just finished a diatribe about the raw deal the public got last week when I realized most of you would be reading it during a deeply religious time. It seemed profane somehow. So…a story about renewal.

When I was a child, I slept in a large bedroom furnished with three double beds, which six sisters shared. The only other room on that floor was a half-bath. I woke up most mornings to the sound of an Irish tenor coming from that room: “Come, sweetheart mine. Don’t sit and pine. Tell me about the things that make you blue.”

I’d roll over and smile. Dad. Singing while he shaved. It was a magical way to start the day.

There was much of the magical in Dad. He’d do things with coins and cards that made your head spin. On trips, he’d show you a giant sleeping on a mountaintop, a stream that ran uphill, the jewel box his hometown became at night, glittering beyond the bend.

His life story was magic. Born in a pandemic year, he didn’t get sick. Struck by a drunk driver on his way home from prom, his left hand was crippled and, with it, the dream of being a carpenter in the Butte mines. His only viable alternative was to go to college, where he met my mother and got a law degree, two shazams for sure.

Dad loved the law, where knowledge of all disciplines comes together in ways that allow one person to help another, the most basic commandment of Dad’s faith. He practiced the law like he practiced that faith — with conviction, dedication and respect.

Dad was appointed, and later repeatedly elected, to Montana’s Supreme Court. Sometime in the ‘80s, a man disgruntled with one of the Court’s opinions came into his office brandishing a firearm. Dad got him to sit down and talk. Dad listened, asked questions, posed what-ifs. An hour passed. Another. Ultimately, the man gave Dad his gun and, at Dad’s urging, called the police himself. Magic.

Dad’s Butte Irish heart treasured every expression of joy, sorrow, indignation and awe that song, dance and word can provide. Above all, he loved laughter, especially the laughter of his children. You’d wake up wrapped in the romance of that Irish tenor crooning “Melancholy Baby” as he shaved only to join five other girls giggling into their pillows as he riffed, “A shape like a melon and a face like a collie!”

That laughter rocked his Helena house six years ago, when various siblings and cousins and grandchildren gathered to celebrate Dad’s 99th birthday. That was the last time Dad and I were together. I had to leave for Florida the next day to help my daughter with newborn triplets and would be gone for months. Before I left, someone suggested we get a picture for the road — this picture. You can see the books of poetry and history he loved behind us. And in our eyes, you can see there’s no point in being Irish unless you know the world is going to break your heart someday. But you smile anyway.

The heartbreak came some 10 weeks later. On April 7, 2017, two of the sisters I shared that top-floor bedroom with called to tell me Dad had died. In his sleep. Without pain or panic. A magical end to a magical life.

It was early morning when I got the call. One of the triplets was waking up. Holding Oliver’s soft, warm body ohhh-so-close, I crooned the song that had greeted me so many mornings so long ago: “Every cloud must have a silver lining. Wait until the sun shines through…”

The nice thing about babies is they don’t wonder why you’re crying while you sing a song about not crying. Most things that matter don't make sense. My dad was gone, is gone. But the magic remains.

The day we laid my dad to rest, we brought his youngest great-grandson home at last from the NICU. The kid loves laughter too. That isn’t resurrection. But it is renewal. May that kind of magic lighten your heart — and your load — today and always.