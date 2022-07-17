Mary Sheehy Moe: When numbers rise, hearts go numb

"Can you hear the prayer of the children

On bended knee, in the shadow of an unknown room?"

It isn’t Daniela’s bedroom. It’s not her home. But it is shelter. Her family heard explosions the night before and the next morning her mother left Ukraine, taking her and her brother with her. Her father stayed to fight.

The lines of traffic were long and grown-ups everywhere were tense, distracted. It wasn’t a good time to ask questions or pull pranks. Her little brother didn’t understand that until they were led to this warehouse attic with blankets for mattresses, their new “home.” He cried for the longest time, but he’s sleeping now. Daniela cannot sleep. They are strangers in a strange land.

"Empty eyes, with no more tears to cry

Turning heavenward, toward the light …"

Over 2 million Ukrainian children have fled their homeland since Daniela and her brother left in late February. We’ve watched them — at first in winter coats and double-pom caps, but now in lighter wear — staring solemnly from packed trains and makeshift shelters.

Some didn’t flee. Over 234,000 children have been forcibly transported to Russia — aka, kidnapped — to be raised as Russians.

Another 2.5 million children remain in their homeland…but most are not in their homes. They’re huddled in shelters and basements listening to the world fall apart around them. They’re hungry. Dirty. Scared.

"Crying, 'Jesus, help me

To feel the sun again upon my face …'”

Like Montana, Ukraine is entering its sunny season, but winter’s leaden sky is now literally so. By mid-May, Russia had bombarded Ukraine with over 2,150 missiles. Rockets aptly named Hail, Hurricane and Tornado, and self-propelled howitzers, oddly named after flowers, have also clouded the skies. It was probably a Peony or a Hyacinth that left a mother and her two children lying lifeless on that Irpin curb, their backpacks pressed to the ground, a suitcase rolling aimlessly beyond them.

"Reaching hands, with nothing to hold on to

But hope for a better day, a better day."

Not all death comes from the sky. When 14-year-old Yura and his father set out to check on their neighbors in Bucha, they signaled their peaceful intent by wrapping white cloth around their bicycles’ frames. A Russian soldier wasn’t deterred. He shot Yura’s father mid-explanation and wounded the boy. Yura lay still on the ground, listening to his father die. When the soldier finally left, he hurried home to tell his mother.

"Reaching hands, with nothing to hold on to

But hope for a better day, a better day."

Kira doesn’t have a mother any more. Or a father. Like more than 4,000 other Ukrainian children, she’s an orphan now. At 14, she’s able to help with the younger children who recently evacuated the orphanage in Ukraine for one in Poland. The younger children believe they’re on holiday, but Kira knows the truth. Her plans to pursue music studies derailed indefinitely, she makes her prayer a song. Every day the children stop their play outside the orphanage to hear her singing in praise of peacemakers, who are the children of God.

"Crying, 'Jesus, help me

To feel the love again in my own land …'”

Eighteen weeks ago, we teared up at the sight of a little boy, perhaps 5 years old, walking along a Polish road. He wore the colorful coat, snuggly hat and warm mittens that spoke of a mother’s care, but he was all alone. Wearily putting one moon boot in front of the other, he wailed a wordless plea. It was the prayer of the children expressed in Bestor’s beautiful song, a prayer for softness in a jagged world.

Between Feb. 24 and mid-June, 287 Ukrainian children were killed; another 492, wounded. But as we Americans know all too well, when numbers reach a certain size, hearts go numb. As of July 13, guns have killed 897 American children and injured 2,285 more this year. And we’re not at war…except with common sense and decency. Sadly, Putin seems a less formidable foe.

Ah, to feel the love again in either land. We plod along a rutted road, one moon boot trailing the other.