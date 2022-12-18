Mary Sheehy Moe: When 'I do' meets 'I won’t'

It’s hard not to hate the entire commercial wedding trade when you see its over-the-topness getting serious attention from the United States Supreme Court. Yet in 2017’s Masterpiece Cakeshop, and this month’s 303 Creative v. Elenis, that’s what you see.

The question before the Court in 2017 was whether religious conviction allowed a self-described “wedding cake artist” to refuse to serve gay couples. It’s a hard case to argue, particularly since the alliance between religious conviction and discrimination has such an unholy history. Discriminating against Irish, Jews, Blacks, indigenous…all have been “justified” by religious conviction.

In Masterpiece, the Court dodged the larger question, instead chastising Colorado’s Civil Rights Commission for remarks “hostile to religion.” But Clarence Thomas dangled a shiny come-on for a return trip. Try free speech next time, he winked. Better argument.

Enter Lorie Smith, CEO of Creative 303. Lorie claims she wants to expand her website business to weddings, but for religious reasons doesn’t want to serve same-sex couples. Instead, she proposes placing a notice on her website of her unwillingness to “promote” same-sex marriage and referring gay couples elsewhere. The State of Colorado said no. That violates our public accommodation statutes. If you provide a commercial service, you cannot withhold it from entire classes of people, especially protected classes.

Re-enter the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The Christian right juggernaut that brought Masterpiece and, later, Dobbs, to the Supreme Court latched onto Lorie as the ideal RSVP to Justice Thomas’s invitation. As a web designer, her work involves artistic expression. Since she hasn’t engaged in wedding websites yet, there are no real-life people experiencing the real-life consequences of Masterpiece — no gut-punched Charlie and Dave, sitting there with Charlie’s mortified mother while they are refused service.

No, the only face the Supreme Court saw this month was Lorie’s, the “hapless” victim of censorship by big bad government. As ADF summarizes her plea, "Creative professionals should be free to peacefully live and work according to their faith without fear of coercion, discrimination, or intimidation by the state.”

Good luck drawing legal lines around that mumbo-jumbo! Who isn’t a “creative professional” — especially in the absurd wedding industry? How is “working according to your faith” any different in this instance than it was when landlords wouldn’t rent to interracial couples, restaurants had “No Dogs. No Jews” signs, and businesses included “Irish Need Not Apply” in job postings? And how does Lorie’s unique rendering of a gift registry link promote anything beyond buying a sous vide?

The Supreme Court can resolve this dispute simply — and should. Lorie Smith should be able to post on her website her statement of religious belief about same-sex marriage. Then she should be required to provide her services to anyone and everyone who requests them.

Why? Because expressing her religious convictions honors her freedom of speech. But the rest of her argument is nonsense. No sensible person believes that a wedding cake or website (or dress or flowers or make-shift altar built on Big Mountain or ladies’ room toilet paper folded into little hearts) means that this marriage has been endorsed by the butcher, the baker, and the candlestick-maker. It’s a paid service attendant to a ceremony recognizing a union to which the Court itself has acknowledged gay couples have a Constitutional right.

That’s how far back some members of the Court, notably Justice Thomas, really want to go, back to who can marry whom. Yes, the Respect for Marriage Act enacted last week protects existing marriages. But if the Court overturns Obergefell, as it did Roe, LGBTQ+ Americans will have the same state-by-state checkerboard of freedoms that women of childbearing age do.

As to cakes and websites, what’s the harm to a gay couple who can certainly find that service elsewhere? To be denied access to a market that’s open to everyone but “people like you” denigrates not just that couple but everyone “like you.” But the real harm is to us, the United States of America. When the Supreme Court puts an asterisk by the declaration from which all our freedoms spring — “all* men are created equal” — we all live the lie.