Mary Sheehy Moe: When a right goes wrong

A citizen approaches the podium at a Great Falls City Commission meeting. Pounding his fist and snarling, he slanders staff members, disparages the lengthy service of one commissioner, and bemoans the fate of his fellow citizens, those “dumb ***tards” getting taken by “The Man.”

It isn’t his first public comment rodeo. He’s a “serial spiller.” His remarks are frequently out of order, but removing him would require police action, extending his cameo into a drama that would no doubt become a series. So the commission braces itself for three minutes of abuse while children in attendance cower in alarm.

___

Sanders County needed a public health officer. Nick volunteered. He had the qualifications. He’d grown up there, served on boards there, coached kids there. But when the pandemic hit, things got ugly. What started out as a few angry people questioning the science mushroomed into threats to Nick, his family, and his wife’s business. Public meetings became shout-a-thons.

Finally, an activist grieving his wife’s death blamed Nick at a county commission meeting. "You should thank God we live in a republic,” he said, “because if we lived in a democracy, you’d be pulled out of here and run up a flagpole.” (He had his metaphors a bit mixed.) The commissioners’ reaction? They asked Nick to resign. He did, joining 19 other public health officers across Montana last year who quit in large part because of the viciousness of public comment and its spill-over.

Montanans’ right to comment on matters in a government body’s jurisdiction is unique and relatively new. It was no slam-drunk to get it. When the “right of participation” came to the floor of the Constitutional Convention fifty years ago, its sponsors had a fight on their hands.

You’re creating a monster, one delegate warned. Ours is a representative form of government: Only the elected or appointed have the authority to make policy. Are you going to let people in the gallery participate as if they were elected too?

You could be opening Pandora’s box, another delegate cautioned. Will people demand the right to weigh in before a judge rules or a jury returns a verdict?

It’s too squishy, a lawyer-delegate objected. Even we lawyers can’t agree on how this right would actually play out.

It took hours, but ultimately, delegates approved the right we enjoy today. They trusted the Legislature to construct appropriate sideboards. They trusted the courts to honor the delegates’ intent. Above all, they trusted you and me. They believed if government gave us the opportunity to weigh in, we’d use it in ways that would lead to better government decisions — and greater citizen appreciation of government.

Of course, they couldn’t foresee the phenomena now in play. The coarsening of public discourse, for starters. As the House’s January 6 Committee hearings make disconcertingly clear, even in the Oval Office the “f-bomb” is dropped with abandon. Although mayors and school boards and legislative committees won’t tolerate such language in public comment, we human beings know us a work-around. “Let’s go, Brandon,” puerile but ostensibly sterile, passes muster.

Add to the mix the social media norms now subsuming public life. To watch the Billings school board last spring wrestle with a truly difficult and consequential decision while meeting attendees heckled, yelled, defied the process, and defamed them … well, maybe the monster that delegate feared wasn’t so far-fetched.

But even the most emboldened troll stays home when there’s no audience. Now that pretty much every public meeting is filmed, there’s always an audience. Lana Turner doesn’t have to sit in the malt shop waiting to be discovered. She can just go to a public meeting and tweet her titillating moment in the spotlight to fans worldwide the next day. And she does.

What harm is done? More than you’d think. When the outrage becomes more important than the outcome, the value of public comment is lost. So is the willingness of volunteer public servants to listen and, ultimately, to serve. In time, only louts run for office and only louts engage with them. Campaigns don’t make you think; they make you sick.

Look around. That time is nigh.