Heavy workload + immovable deadlines = sloppy work. That equation proved true earlier this month as the Legislature's deadline for getting constitutional referenda and revenue bills from one chamber to the other came and passed. Committees and chambers took on impossible agendas, and both process and product got sloppy. Examples?

Way back last fall, a legislator out harvesting was approached by a 10-year-old who wanted to become a lawyer without going to law school. But what the hay. It took the legislator until March 29 to get his bill into the hopper. HB 965 proposed amending the Constitution to have legislators, not Montana’s Supreme Court, set the requirements for entering and staying in the legal profession.

With less than a day’s notice, HB 965 was crammed into the House Judiciary’s already ambitious agenda. The hearing was arranged so quickly the 10-year-old couldn’t make it. Neither could any other supporter. Three opponents, all lobbyists, somehow found out and testified.

If the amendment passed, they pointed out, Montana would be the only state that doesn’t require lawyers to have a law degree, get vetted for character and fitness, or be subject to discipline by their peers. Worse, the bill offered no alternatives for these important public assurances.

Despite the scant input, the committee took action during the same meeting. With no substantive discussion and one committee member clearly more focused on his cellphone, the House Judiciary passed HB 965. It then became the 54th of 56 bills the House “debated” on April 3. Like every other bill that day, it didn’t get the attention it deserved. But cool heads prevailed. It only got 45 votes — not enough to advance to the Senate.

The same can’t be said of SB 557, a bill instituting “pay-to-play” as well as other obstacles to the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) process. Once again, it was heard in committee with less than 24 hours’ public notice and no publicly available text. Even so, one opponent — Anne Hedges of the Montana Environmental Information Center — managed to arrive and, in the short time allowed, provided a compelling critique.

Some of the purported improvements are already part of the law, she pointed out. But the pay-to-play proposition and the nonsensical new requirements? “They’re designed to chill the people’s right to know what their government is doing,” she warned.

The sponsor, clearly reciting an industry script, insisted all manner of good projects were being held up by frivolous lawsuits, but the only one he named displayed not just his lack of homework, but his lack of logic. In 2015, a Canadian company proposed mining for gold just outside Yellowstone Park. Some 400 businesses from Butte to Billings and from Livingston to Gardiner worked alongside Park County Environmental Council to prevent mining in that treasured space. Hardly some tree-huggers’ trivial complaint.

In spite of the sponsor’s inability to cite anything but myth or even to explain provisions of “his own” bill, the committee passed SB 557 the next day. On April 3, the Senate did the same.

Bills killed in properly noticed meetings, then resurrected for reconsideration in “emergency” meetings with no notice, bills introduced with minimal notice, heard with minimal comment, and acted upon before constituents could weigh in — welcome to Deadline Delirium, folks. With 326 more bills than last session to dispose of in the same number of days, something had to give. And what always, always gives is the public’s right to participate.

In the week before April 4, bills were heard in the early morning after being posted too late for the public to sign up to testify. Committees were hearing seven to nine bills per session, and citizens with real knowledge and real concerns were timed out, interrupted and scolded by committee chairs more focused on keeping the trains running on time than getting the cargo to the depot undamaged.

Sloppy processes lead to sloppy products. That’s bad enough. But the pre-deadline chaos, which will intensify in the coming days, provides a great cover for sneaking in stuff with nefarious intent and impact. The 44th and final bill the senate “debated” on April 4 was just such stuff. Of SB 566, more soon.