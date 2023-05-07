Well, it’s finally happened. Montana’s legislative supermajority has delivered not one, but two laws authorizing publicly funded charter schools in Montana. Dumb and Dumber. The Senate that originally defeated them revived and passed them after this compelling argument from the majority leader: The House wants ‘em. Pass ‘em and let the courts decide.

Virtually identical, Dumb and Dumber differ only in the harms they create. Dumber is particularly ill-conceived, with only one all-encompassing rule: Taxpayers must fund schools they have no voice in. Only parents who send their children to Dumber schools can elect the boards that run them.

Other than that, Dumbers can flout every rule Montanans have enacted to protect the quality and equality of our schools. Qualified teachers? Nope. Open admissions? Nope. Indian Education for All? History? Science? Art? No curriculum requirements whatsoever.

Accommodations for students with medical issues? Nope. Concussion protocols? Nope. Prohibitions against bullying, teacher-student “relationships,” board conflicts of interest? Zippo.

OK, you’re sighing. But just let the malcontents go. We’re tired of their teacher-bashing, curriculum-slashing, censorship and bigotry. But at what cost? The Dumber fiscal note is a letter to Santa, except Santa is the truly public local school board that must pay an “entitlement” authorized by some new state commission (also funded by you and me). A Dumber school with three students — in elementary, middle, and high school respectively — can demand $400,000 in basic entitlement annually!

To dream these ill-begotten experiments won’t hurt Montana’s public schools is sheer delusion. Duplication of already underfunded efforts is always fiscal folly. The dog-whistles to elitism and sectarianism are loud and clear. But the real harm goes deeper, right to the core of who we are, what Montana is:

In a scene I love from "To Kill a Mockingbird," a mob gathers outside a jail, intent on lynching the Black man inside. Only one man, Atticus Finch, stands between them and the evil deed.

They approach Atticus en masse. The flashpoint rises. Then Atticus’s children emerge from the darkness. His daughter, Scout, doesn’t understand what’s happening, but she does recognize a man in the mob. It’s the father of her classmate, Walter Cunningham.

“Hey, Mr. Cunningham!” she calls out. And that angry man gapes at this little girl, prattling away, and sees his son’s classmate. He realizes Atticus Finch may have the temerity to defend a Negro accused of rape, but Atticus is also the father of a young child, just as he is, and that child would be lost without Atticus, just as his Walter would be without him. He wouldn’t want to tell Walter what he was about to do to his friend’s father — or, maybe, to that Negro. So he convinces his buddies to go home.

We argue incessantly about this or that in our public schools, as we should. We don’t talk much, though, about one precious byproduct of these 13 years our children spend together. It’s the only time in their lives they’ll interact so intimately with so many individuals whose backgrounds, beliefs, lifestyles and druthers are different from their own. Those interactions teach them more about appreciating diversity and building community than any formal curriculum ever could. As Neal Postman observed, the understandings forged in our public schools don’t just educate a public. They create one.

Montanans reap the benefits of that education long after leaving school. How many of you know a bunch of Bulldogs or Bison or Broncs who meet regularly at a local tavern or café? Over beer or coffee, they tell stories they know so well by now they finish them for one another. Professionally, politically and personally, they’ve traveled different roads since high school. But the bonds they formed there are too precious to leave behind.

In an increasingly polarized society, so much depends on the bonds of goodwill and understanding Montana’s public schools create. Those bonds are diminished by every Walter Cunningham or Scout Finch who’s not there. That decision is their parents’ to make and ours to honor. But funding it is not in the public interest. Funding it is giving up on US.

Dumb and Dumber schools? We can’t afford them … in so many ways.