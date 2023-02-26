Shane Morigeau is a good legislator. Smart. Diligent. So when the Senate Education Committee Chairman rose to condemn him on the Senate floor, I was shocked.

Especially because he’s such a good chair. He runs enviably efficient, even-handed, cordial committee meetings. I especially like his unfailingly appreciative, respectful treatment of students.

That’s why his Valentine’s Day outburst was so shocking. “I’ve never been so mad,” he told the Senate (and the world) about his reaction to Morigeau’s introduction of SB 141 in committee a week earlier.

Wow, I thought. This guy must live a sheltered life. It’s the fourth time running that someone has proposed replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. It could come as no surprise that this fable once agreed upon no longer is. What got under his skin?

Deets. The week before, there’d been a heated exchange on the Senate floor about using sensationalized terminology to color an issue. Yet the very next day, the Chairman complained, Morigeau waltzed into Senate Education and accused Columbus of rape, beheading, amputation, slicing torsos in two, and sex trafficking.

Yes, Morigeau provided those details and more, but in flat, objective language. If you’re going to convince people that celebrating Columbus re-opens the oldest American Indian wound and desecrates the creed we all share, you have to talk about what Columbus did to the Tainos. And there’s no way to make it pretty.

But the chair was having none of it. The minute Morigeau finished, the chair admonished proponents not to go there. “You want to talk about that, both sides have stuff to talk about. We’re here to talk about heritage and things like that. That’s how this hearing is going to go.”

So 39 proponents, primarily American Indians, made an antiseptic case for replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. Mindful of the chair’s warning, they tiptoed around Columbus’s savagery, prattling on instead about “heritage and things like that”: how wonderful their heritage is, how wonderful all our heritages are, how wonderful celebrating all our indigenous pasts would be. Kumbaya, M’Lord.

But the kids didn’t get the memo. One after another rose to say that having to celebrate a man like Columbus every year, knowing in the 21st century precisely what he did and, painfully, what it led to, is – well, unacceptable.

Nonetheless, with testimony so gagged, the argument for SB 141 was easy to rebut. A former teacher now a senator (who describes his teaching career as “assaulting the windmills of ignorance of high school students”) dismissed it entirely. Criticizing Columbus, he scoffed, is the classic example of “using today’s values to condemn an historical individual who would not be regarded that way in the context of his time.”

Do your homework, Quixote. Apart from the fact that we study history to learn from the errors of our past ways, Columbus’s “way” was reviled even in his time. A contemporary witness described the violence permeating his governance of Hispaniola as “so foreign to human nature that I tremble as I write.” By 1500 that revulsion became so widely shared among Columbus’s men that he was shipped back to Spain in chains and stripped of his governorship.

SB 141 died in committee. The deciding votes were cast by senators who hadn’t attended the hearing (including Sen. Quixote … so many windmills, so little time!), which means it was probably DOA anyway. Regrouping, the American Indian caucus is now considering a bill that doesn’t remove Columbus Day but adds Indigenous Peoples Day as an alternative.

Don’t do it. Tell your truth, which is also our truth: Celebration of indigenous people cannot co-exist with the celebration of a man who – cover your eyes, Mr. Chairman – brought to the “New World” such wanton violence as cutting Tainos in half to gauge sword sharpness; tossing them into vats of boiling soap, using them as game pieces in beheading contests, serving them up as dog food, amputating body parts for sport or discipline, and ultimately all but exterminating them.

Sorry, Mr. Chairman. Sometimes I get mad too. We cannot cling to a myth adopted as a salve to one group of Americans when the reality pours salt into the wounds of another.