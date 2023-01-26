Mary Sheehy Moe: Stupid is as stupid does

Every now and then, an issue so thoroughly riles both pro and con forces that, with all the brandishing of swords, they fail to see the patch of common ground. HB234 is one of those issues.

HB234 would jail and/or fine the employees and board members of public libraries, schools and museums if a court finds a particular book or display in the collection obscene. Its proponents angrily quote — or piously refuse to quote — offending passages from this book or that one as they predict irreversible psychological harm to the innocent child who haplessly stumbles across it.

Opponents throng to protect the First Amendment and condemn censorship in our libraries, schools, and museums. In a state struggling to recruit and retain teachers and librarians, they warn of the chilling effect throwing these professionals into jail for doing their jobs will have.

I agree with the opponents. But the real problem with HB234 isn’t these dire consequences that will limit children’s access, not just to new perspectives but to the professionals trained to procure them. The real problem is that HB234 is just a dumb idea. If enacted, it would disserve proponents and opponents alike. Let me count the ways:

1. The processes currently in place for challenged library and school materials are faster. Some begin with a professional review and recommendation to the governing board; others go directly to the board. Typically, the time from the filing of a complaint to the board’s resolution is six weeks, often less. With our overcrowded court dockets, even getting the matter before a judge and jury would take months, likely a year. Then come the appeals. That’s a long time to be in limbo.

2. The current, non-criminal processes allow for far greater public participation. Although the public may observe a jury trial, there’s no opportunity for public comment. Any comment to a judge or a juror would compromise the trial itself. In contrast, materials challenges in public schools and libraries rely heavily on public comment, both written and oral. It’s a public conversation about a public matter, as it should be, since community standards are an important element in finding a work obscene.

3. Book challenges usually generate considerable controversy in a community, which may make it impossible for the defendant(s) to get a fair trial without a change of venue. That will make even the limited participation of observing the court proceedings impossible for most community members.

4. The current, non-criminal processes cost taxpayers nothing. Going to court will add a new burden to taxpayers’ load. From county attorneys’ salaried time to the billable hours of attorneys hired to defend public employees charged with disseminating obscenity, from the cost of liability insurance and expert witnesses to per diem for jurors (possibly compounded by a change of venue) … criminalizing materials selection in public libraries, schools and museums won’t come cheap.

In short, the “solution” offered by HB234 — going to court — is much more prolonged, much less inclusive of the public and way more expensive. It also creates some gaping, illogical holes in the current public participation process:

1. “Obscenity” isn’t the only reason materials in schools and libraries are challenged. Complaints about racism, sexism, sacrilege, political bias, yada yada are also common. Sometimes a single book is objected to on multiple fronts. Will both the public participation process and the court process run concurrently? Will the librarian be taken to court for the sexual content of Thirteen Reasons Why and to the school board for the suicide content?

2. What fool would conduct the current public participation process? Under HB234, the conflict of interest of any board member facing a materials challenge is obvious. And profound. A trustee who decides Thirteen Reasons Why has value despite what happens on p. 147 could go to jail.