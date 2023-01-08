Mary Sheehy Moe: Still room for improvement on new rules

The first order of business for an incoming legislature is establishing the ground rules. Although what grabbed headlines was the House Republicans’ effort to require more than a simple majority vote to bring bills languishing in committees to the floor, it’s not the only example of the majority’s inconsistency.

Rules should be consistent with core principles — prime among them, citizens’ ability to participate in the decision-making processes of government bodies. Overall, the rules committees did a good job with that. Free conference committees — vehicles too often used to sneak in unvetted legislation in the session’s waning hours — must now follow open meeting laws.

The COVID-introduced practice of allowing the public to participate remotely has also been continued, eliminating the expense and peril that traveling to Helena to testify once posed. Legislators can participate remotely, too, but only with the permission of their respective leaders. I’m not as sold on that.

It’s not just that it looks bad, as the Rules Committee Chair noted, for the business of Montana to be conducted in an empty chamber. It IS bad. Serving on a public body requires accessibility and interaction — with colleagues, staff, media, and the public. You’re not laying that basic foundation of respect if you’re participating only in formal meetings and then only in PJs from your lodgings in Sun River. And as the history of our Public Service Commission illustrates, over time “remote attendance” becomes the rule, not the exception, and what was a public body, working together collegially, becomes an assortment of severed limbs, disagreeable and dysfunctional.

Another core principle is decision-making grounded in data. A sizable legislative staff exists to provide legislators with all kinds of information. One is the consumer counsel, a position constitutionally created to present decision-makers on utility regulation with the likely impacts on rate-payers. An early proposal would have deprived legislators of this testimony; fortunately, public outcry nipped that censorship in the bud. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the only censorship in play.

Legislative staff review every bill to identify any fiscal impacts or legal concerns. That way legislators know before they vote that this bill comes with a price tag or a lawsuit. However, staff doesn’t provide information on the fiscal impact, often sizable, of a legal challenge. Last session 22 bills had legal warnings. Unsuccessfully defending one bill alone cost Montana taxpayers $1.2 million (and counting) over the budgeted amount.

Yet the Republican majority nixed a proposal to attach even a low-balled fiscal note to any bill with a legal note. Why? Rationales were — you guessed it — inconsistent. My favorite: People should just stop suing us.

Nor does the Republican majority want to continue prioritizing the consistency of its rules with Montana’s Constitution, as interpreted by the courts. They’re OK with the Constitution, they say, despite 48 proposals to amend it. But judicial interpretations of it? No way. (The fact is, constitutions are what courts say they are, so striking the language about judicial interpretations does nothing but deny reality. But, boy howdy, does this gang hate the judicial branch!) The language was stricken.

Of course, the biggest inconsistency between the Legislature’s rules of operation and the principles of democratic government is the proxy vote. The legislative process prepares legislators to vote by presenting them with a proposal, deepening their knowledge through staff materials and public comment, and debating pros and cons. The process presumes that legislators seek out and carefully consider information and arguments before they reach their conclusions.

Yet some legislators seldom attend their committee meetings, never hear public comment, and simply send their pre-determined vote with a colleague, never hearing the debate. It’s a bit uppity, communicating, “I’m doing more important things and can’t be bothered with all this tedious blather. You drudges handle it.”

But the real travesty of the proxy vote is that the time staff dedicates to research, the weather Montanans brave to testify on an issue they’re passionate about, and the effort legislators make to open minds and hearts in debate … the proxy vote shoves all that idealism aside with a cynical snort.

Proxy voting didn’t even come up. Bigger fish to fry, I guess.