Mary Sheehy Moe: Staying afloat in Arntzen's wake

Sheesh. Our Superintendent of Public Instruction is impossible to follow. The current hullaballoo over minimum school standards illustrates the ways.

First, Elsie Arntzen has trouble making sense. Her position on school counselors, for instance. The state’s current standard is one counselor for every 400 students. It’s clearly not enough. The task force Arntzen convened to review the standards unanimously recommended a 1:300 ratio…still not enough, but better. Elsie’s response? Eliminate the ratio entirely.

Counselors are alarmed. With six school shooting incidents in America last month alone, hypervigilance is high. Montana’s child suicide rates are twice the national average. And attending to students’ mental health is only a fraction of what counselors do! Hundreds of Montanans have pleaded with Arntzen not to worsen the situation by eliminating a minimum expectation for caseloads.

Arntzen expresses sympathy for all that counselors have “on their paper plate.” But eliminating the requirement, she insists, will “free up” schools to do more. That’s nonsensical. Schools are already free to do more and many do. Not to set a minimum expectation for access to counselors jeopardizes kids and denies some the equal educational opportunity our constitution guarantees.

Second, the Superintendent prefers fanning flames — or inflaming fans — to addressing issues. Defending her recommendations, she bounces from wedge issue to wedge issue like a child at a trampoline park. Local control gives her the biggest bounce. The state has no business telling local schools what to do, she preaches. But by her deeds shall ye know her. When the issue is masks or overruling a school district’s enrollment policy or adding graduation requirements, she’s had no problem with the state trumping local druthers.

Another good bounce? Concerned parents. You’re being silenced, Arntzen continually tells parents, pointing to such weighty grievances as the 3-minute limitation on public comment imposed by this school board or that. But she knows full well that imposing time limits is typical at public meetings. She served without objection for 12 years on legislative committees that sometimes limit comment to merely introducing yourself and saying “Me too.” Just last month, her own Negotiated Rule-Making Committee accorded the public only 30 seconds to persuade them the Superintendent’s recommendations would weaken important school programs.

Finally, the Superintendent disserves the very people she’s asked to serve her. Folks on her School Quality Task Force dedicated long hours to making the initial recommendations on minimum standards. Arntzen didn’t even extend them the courtesy of prior review of her contrary recommendations. After the fact, she had the awkwardacity to assure them, plain facts notwithstanding, her recommendations were “in alignment” with theirs.

It gets worse. Her recommendations now go to her Negotiated Rule-Making Committee. Its members too, have expressed concern about the negative impacts eliminating minimum expectations for counselors, library media professionals, and middle school electives will have on quality and equality of opportunity in Montana’s schools.

Unfortunately, as Elsie well knows, the committee operates on the consensus model. All members must agree on alternative recommendations or only her recommendations will go to the Board of Public Education. Elsie has placed two of her employees on the committee as voting members. Not surprisingly, their positions are not “in alignment” with the majority of other members’. Sheesh.

The changes Arntzen is advancing are neither trivial nor temporary. These new rules will likely be in effect for at least a decade. Arntzen recommends eliminating any staffing ratio for school counselors and library/media specialists — one of each per district will suffice! — and eliminating the requirement for music, art, world languages and career/technical education as discrete electives at the middle school level.

The need for counselors is a no-brainer. In today’s multi-media tsunami, so is the need for professionals trained to help kids access and evaluate information. And without professionally taught middle school programs in the arts, languages, and workforce disciplines, sparks that light life-changing passions never ignite.

I hate to be so critical of someone who could be living the dream and instead chose public service. But minimal expectations for Montana’s public schools ensure that all Montana children have the basics they need to thrive. Being hard to follow is Elsie’s challenge. Staying afloat in her wake will be theirs.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

