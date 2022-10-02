Mary Sheehy Moe: Should Holland Lake take a POWDR?

“A thing of beauty is a joy for ever,” Keats wrote. So many Montana places evoke that joy. You mindlessly round a bend and get gobsmacked by a beauty so transcendent that everything in you prays this thing, this joy, will never pass into nothingness.

But a life spent in Montana wises you up. The things of beauty collectively known as the Last Best Place are not necessarily joys forever — at least not joys all of us can enjoy. Examples abound, but one will suffice:

Whitefish was a picturesque railroad town in 1937 when a fledgling ski club applied to the United States Forest Service (USFS) for a special permit to develop trails on Big Mountain. In the ensuing 85 years, that permit changed many hands and expanded exponentially in scope. Just this year the USFS OK’ed 800 acres for more ski runs, chairlifts, and service roads. Concerns about protecting grizzly bear habitat were outweighed by the desire to support “this highly valuable recreation opportunity on public lands.”

Big Mountain is big business now, and its impact ripples far beyond the slopes. The sleepy, sweet town I came to love in the 1970s now has traffic queued from Central Avenue to Hwy 40 much of the year. On summer evenings, tourists throng five abreast on downtown sidewalks. Whitefish is bustling, prospering. But just plain Montanans can’t afford to buy a home there … or even spend a weekend skiing on their own public lands.

Unlike poet Robert Frost's "Road Not Taken" wanderer, most of us don’t know we’ve hit a fork in the road till it’s impossible to turn back. That ski club’s way led on to Whitefish Mountain Resort’s way long ago. But right now we’re at that fork with an “adventure lifestyle” company’s (POWDR) development proposal for Holland Lake. You’ve heard the concerns. They’re substantial.

Environmental: Paradise paved for parking lots. At least 200 trees felled. Lodging capacity tripled. Use expanded from single-season to year-round. The resulting trampling, staffing, housing, traffic, sewage, waste, habitat and wildlife issues? Daunting. And the area abuts the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area. ‘Nuff said.

Historic: The existing structures of Holland Lake Lodge have recognized historic significance. This project would remove many of them. If past is prologue, those that remain will be tolerated as quaint oddities for a while, then designated hazards, then razed.

Aesthetic/Spiritual: The POWDR proposal is designed to create bustle. Bustle and serenity cannot co-exist.

You don’t have to be a genius to know an expansion of this magnitude can only pencil under two conditions: far greater use and much higher prices. It isn’t just serenity bustle leaves by the wayside. Everyday Montana kids like mine and yours will be priced out – or “poor-kinned” into a corner – so that people who don’t call this place home – or maybe call it a 2nd or 3rd or 5th home – can have the marketed “memorable experience.” And like Whitefish Mountain Resort and Big Sky, the impact will ripple far beyond the enterprise.

Is my objection hypocritical? As my favorite Roads-Not-Taken scholar chided me, today’s Montanans want to pull the ladder up behind them to prevent tomorrow’s newcomers from doing more of what we’ve already done. “We seek these places for their "untouchedness,’” he wrote, “but we look for them with our fingers. We spoil our Edens the same way Adam did: by being in them.”

For once, it helps to be a woman. Most of us threw out the untouched/ruined dichotomy with our training bras. This side of paradise, you mess with in-betweens. The fork at Holland Lake need not provide only two roads – POWDR’s current proposal or an unsustainable status quo. The nice thing about the Environmental Assessment and Environmental Impact Statement processes is that they change an either/or proposition into a multiple-choice one … and they’re grounded in data, not poetry or promises.

You could be looking back with a sigh somewhere ages and ages hence. Or you could write the USFS, fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61746, and remind them that this is your land, your lake, your inheritance and your legacy, and you want more choices for its future. Better do it fast. Oct. 7 is just around the bend.