Mary Sheehy Moe: Reality check

“Butte …” my father would declare, pausing for effect, “is an inland island surrounded on all sides by REALITY.” He hit “REALITY” hard and gravelly, his distaste making it clear he preferred Butte.

Though Dad never returned to Butte to live after graduating from law school, in a fundamental way he never left it. Despite its hard times as “the Company” used, abused, and refused it, Butte was always a magical place to him. He grew up in a “tumble-down shack by the old railroad track” and like that millionaire’s mansion, it kept calling him back.

He took us with him when he went back, to the little house on North Montana he once called home. My uncle Joe, who entered that house in a cradle and left it in a coffin, steadily expanded it over the years, but we cousins now marvel at how small it must have been when our dads were growing up. Parents included, there were nine in that family and we can’t imagine where Grandma put them all, especially when, for a short period, she ran a grocery store out of the front room. The two girls must have had one bedroom, Grandma and Con the other, and the five boys must have slept in the front room, alongside the Lipton’s Tea.

The house did have the uncommon asset of indoor plumbing, so the Sheehys were spared the cold and undignified trips to an outhouse required of owners of homes with only “three rooms and a path.” But In addition to being cramped, the house was poorly insulated. The kitchen stove provided one source of heat, but the constant activities associated with cooking and laundering didn’t encourage dallying. The front room, with a coal stove full of “Roundup nut,” was comfortable enough, but the bedrooms were icy cold.

To top it off, the railroad was 20 yards away — if that. Slag-filled cars whizzed by morning, noon, and night. The family was so used to their omnipresence that conversation rose and fell and halted with the trains’ comings and goings. After they passed, Grandma or one of the kids would blithely dust the sooty residue off tables and chairs. My aunt, Sister Mary Serena, was the first sibling to develop a lung disease. She died of lung cancer in her 60s, never having smoked a cigarette in her life. I’ll always believe the slag done her in.

But Dad saw only the magic. As an old man, he would remember with delight waking up on a cold winter morning, cozy in a bed piled high with blankets, listening to the wheels of the coal wagons screech as Clydesdales pulled them up Montana Street, the hum of the mines’ “buzzies” as steady and reassuring as a heartbeat.

“On frosty mornings, in the hazy daylight, great clouds of steam would rise from all the chimneys of the houses and billows of steam from the smokestacks and airshafts of the mines, he wrote. “We took for granted all the wonders of the Richest Hill on Earth, a place like no other…denuded by mining and looking much like a populated moonscape. But our hearts, as Stephen Foster wrote, were young and gay and nothing foretold how this roaring, bustling place would decline in our lifetimes.”

That boy grew up to observe in a supreme court opinion. “The state got the gold mine. Butte got the shaft.” Yet he wasn’t bitter. “Ah, well, we have our memories and our pride in having been there when it was at its greatest. It was Butte. It was OUR Butte, for our first days and always.”

My uncle Joe said it in a different way. Throughout his life, he would admonish us, “If you’re not in Butte, you’re just camping.”

A lot of campers came to Butte last month for St. Patrick’s Day to experience that inland island surrounded on all sides by REALITY. But only the people of Butte know the real magic.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0