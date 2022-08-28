Mary Sheehy Moe: Re-placing irreplaceable leadership

“I’ve always said anybody can be replaced,” Senator Tester told the crowd assembled a week ago at Ogren Park in Missoula. “But it’s going to take about half a dozen people to replace Mayor John Engen.”

That’s the challenge Missoula now faces, one other Montana communities have occasionally faced. But Missoula has some unique assets to deploy.

Missoula is the only major Montana city that still has a “strong mayor” form of government. The mayor is elected as a full-time CEO expected to advance an agenda, sell it to the city council, implement it through an administrative officer, and be accountable for its consequences.

Missoula has been blessed with a long line of strong mayors, all but one —Juliet Gregory in 1947 — men. Of the past nine, seven had previous political experience, usually on the city council. Five, including the last two, first assumed office through appointment, just as the next mayor will. The last three mayors in particular have shaped not just the city, but the city’s notion of citizenship.

Daniel Kemmis literally wrote the book on it: The Good City and the Good Life. As one reviewer noted, Kemmis believed a mayor should cultivate “a set of common aspirations…opportunities to band together as a community…to share, to argue, to make choices, and to create together.” From 1990-1996, Kemmis did just that – and Missoula flourished.

Mike Kadas built on Kemmis’s 80 months of leadership with 112 of his own. "At his heart, I think the guy is a builder," Engen told The Missoulian in 2005. Over nine years, Kadas built trails and bridges, opened spaces, and improved police and wastewater services, relying on the foundation of citizen engagement Kemmis had laid.

Enter John Engen. Over the past two weeks, much has been said about Missoula’s longest-serving mayor: How he won the battle for the city’s water. How he championed initiatives that would give Missoula the cultural and recreational infrastructure that attracts economic development. How he knew every city employee by name and treated the homeless man with the same deference he showed a visiting dignitary. How, even as he battled his own demons, he rose to every occasion. For a stunning 200 months, he was the strong mayor Missoula’s governance model calls for.

He didn’t leave behind a perfect city. Missoula has issues: Housing. Homelessness. Transportation. A burgeoning tax burden with few options for relief – even fewer now than in previous years, thanks to the 2021 legislature’s intrusions on local control.

But as I watched Engen’s memorial service, I was struck by the setting. Until Mayor Kemmis came along, that space was a privately owned log yard. Mayor Kadas turned it into a ballpark. Mayor Engen built partnerships that gave the ballpark broader use and greater sustainability. None of that happened overnight. And as each one of those mayors would tell you, none of it happened because of one man. Or three.

Kemmis wrote that good cities and good citizens create each other. Yes, John Engen shaped the city that was always his home. But oh, how Missoula shaped him! He grew up in a town where a family on South Second Street could make a living, where he could swim in city pools and play in city parks. Missoula’s public schools transformed a shy little boy into a gregarious, risk-taking high school newspaper columnist. The talents he honed at Hellgate High prompted a local couple to give him a scholarship to a fine university … right in his own hometown.

As mayor, John Engen continued what had become a mayoral tradition: He cultivated a shared set of aspirations that nurture hope in children and fuel innovation in citizens determined to see those aspirations realized. He loved Missoula enough to reach out to everyone in it to take those “thousand small, patient steps” together that create community — not just a place to be, but a sense of being in it together. Of Montana’s major cities, only Butte and Missoula occupy that gracious space now.

If Missoula’s next mayor has that passion, patience and ability to engage, the community will be well-served. Will she/he/they replace John Engen? No. But they’ll be in the ballpark.